106 N BEDFORD STREET

Wonderful condo in excellent condition is located in heart of Clarendon*Hidden serene setting of Bedford Park Community is located 1.2 miles from Clarendon Metro*1BR 1BA*F*Updated kitchen w/ceramic flooring*Hardwd flrs.in LR*Washer/Dryer IN UNIT*NEWLY installed dishwasher*Backs to bike/walking trail*NO SMOKING NO PETS*MINIMUM 1 YR.LEASE*CALL FOR ONLINE APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS*TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC (ALL ELECTRIC). WATER IS INCLUDED IN RENT.