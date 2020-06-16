All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 106 N BEDFORD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
106 N BEDFORD STREET
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:55 AM

106 N BEDFORD STREET

106 North Bedford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Lyon Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

106 North Bedford Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful condo in excellent condition is located in heart of Clarendon*Hidden serene setting of Bedford Park Community is located 1.2 miles from Clarendon Metro*1BR 1BA*F*Updated kitchen w/ceramic flooring*Hardwd flrs.in LR*Washer/Dryer IN UNIT*NEWLY installed dishwasher*Backs to bike/walking trail*NO SMOKING NO PETS*MINIMUM 1 YR.LEASE*CALL FOR ONLINE APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS*TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC (ALL ELECTRIC). WATER IS INCLUDED IN RENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 N BEDFORD STREET have any available units?
106 N BEDFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 N BEDFORD STREET have?
Some of 106 N BEDFORD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 N BEDFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
106 N BEDFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 N BEDFORD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 106 N BEDFORD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 106 N BEDFORD STREET offer parking?
No, 106 N BEDFORD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 106 N BEDFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 N BEDFORD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 N BEDFORD STREET have a pool?
No, 106 N BEDFORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 106 N BEDFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 106 N BEDFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 106 N BEDFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 N BEDFORD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Dorchester Towers Apartments
2001 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
AVA Ballston
4650 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments
1919 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Ballston Place
901 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University