Amenities
1029 N Stuart St #525 Available 08/01/20 1029 N. Stuart St. #525, Arlington, VA. 22201 - Address: 1029 N. Stuart St. Arlington, VA. 22201
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.5
Date Available: August 1, 2020
Rent per Month: $2395.00
Amenities: 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 level condo is located 1/2 block to Ballston Metro.
1 underground parking space included - Approximate total unit size 960 SQFT.
Walk to Ballston Common Mall,Ice Rink, restaurants, gym and much, much more.
Easy access to I-66, Rt. 50, 495, 395, the 267 toll road, G-W Parkway, Georgetown and downtown DC.
Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar, Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric Range/Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer.
Washer/Dryer, Microwave, Central A/C, Hardwood floors, Balcony that overlooks the pool.
Pre-wired for high speed DSL and cable.
Water, sewer, trash included in rent.
Tenant responsible for cable/DSL, phone, electric
Pool available during summer months.
Party room available for rent.
BBQ grill available - restricted hours.
Application fee $50 per person.
First month's rent due with application.
One Month Security Deposit due at lease signing.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5858681)