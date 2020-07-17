All apartments in Arlington
1029 N Stuart St #525
Last updated July 17 2020

1029 N Stuart St #525

1029 North Stuart Street · (571) 243-9485
Location

1029 North Stuart Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1029 N Stuart St #525 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
1029 N Stuart St #525 Available 08/01/20 1029 N. Stuart St. #525, Arlington, VA. 22201 - Address: 1029 N. Stuart St. Arlington, VA. 22201
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.5
Date Available: August 1, 2020
Rent per Month: $2395.00
Amenities: 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 level condo is located 1/2 block to Ballston Metro.
1 underground parking space included - Approximate total unit size 960 SQFT.
Walk to Ballston Common Mall,Ice Rink, restaurants, gym and much, much more.
Easy access to I-66, Rt. 50, 495, 395, the 267 toll road, G-W Parkway, Georgetown and downtown DC.

Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar, Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric Range/Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer.
Washer/Dryer, Microwave, Central A/C, Hardwood floors, Balcony that overlooks the pool.

Pre-wired for high speed DSL and cable.

Water, sewer, trash included in rent.
Tenant responsible for cable/DSL, phone, electric

Pool available during summer months.
Party room available for rent.
BBQ grill available - restricted hours.

Application fee $50 per person.
First month's rent due with application.
One Month Security Deposit due at lease signing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5858681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1029 N Stuart St #525 have any available units?
1029 N Stuart St #525 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1029 N Stuart St #525 have?
Some of 1029 N Stuart St #525's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 N Stuart St #525 currently offering any rent specials?
1029 N Stuart St #525 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 N Stuart St #525 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1029 N Stuart St #525 is pet friendly.
Does 1029 N Stuart St #525 offer parking?
Yes, 1029 N Stuart St #525 offers parking.
Does 1029 N Stuart St #525 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1029 N Stuart St #525 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 N Stuart St #525 have a pool?
Yes, 1029 N Stuart St #525 has a pool.
Does 1029 N Stuart St #525 have accessible units?
No, 1029 N Stuart St #525 does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 N Stuart St #525 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1029 N Stuart St #525 has units with dishwashers.

