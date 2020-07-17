Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill

1029 N Stuart St #525 Available 08/01/20 1029 N. Stuart St. #525, Arlington, VA. 22201 - Address: 1029 N. Stuart St. Arlington, VA. 22201

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.5

Date Available: August 1, 2020

Rent per Month: $2395.00

Amenities: 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 level condo is located 1/2 block to Ballston Metro.

1 underground parking space included - Approximate total unit size 960 SQFT.

Walk to Ballston Common Mall,Ice Rink, restaurants, gym and much, much more.

Easy access to I-66, Rt. 50, 495, 395, the 267 toll road, G-W Parkway, Georgetown and downtown DC.



Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar, Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric Range/Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer.

Washer/Dryer, Microwave, Central A/C, Hardwood floors, Balcony that overlooks the pool.



Pre-wired for high speed DSL and cable.



Water, sewer, trash included in rent.

Tenant responsible for cable/DSL, phone, electric



Pool available during summer months.

Party room available for rent.

BBQ grill available - restricted hours.



Application fee $50 per person.

First month's rent due with application.

One Month Security Deposit due at lease signing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5858681)