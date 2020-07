Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Lovely 2 Lvl 1.5 Bath Townhouse Style Condo in Bedford Park Community! This 1224 sq.ft. townhouse style condo comes with washer/dryer in the unit. Small pets are ok. Great public transport to Rosslyn/DC. Comes with 2 parking spaces. Bike trail right there. Less than a mile to Clarendon metro. Available Now!**650 Minimum Credit Score Required**