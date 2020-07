Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

JUST LISTED! FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS ARLINGTON GEM. LIGHT, BRIGHT, OPEN & UPDATED. VERY WELL MAINTAINED AND SHOWS LIKE IT. KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & SILESTONE COUNTER-TOPS. GLEAMING HARDWOODS. 2 HANDSOME BRICK FIREPLACES (DECORATIVE ONLY & NOT TO BE USED), BUILT IN BOOKSHELVES & MANTLE. LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM! DETACHED GARAGE. GREAT BACKYARD WITH PATIO. BACKYARD TREE HOUSE NOT TO BE USED. EAST FALLS CHURCH METRO ONLY .8 MILES AWAY! AVAILABLE 7/24/2020 (SUBJECT TO CHANGE). WHY OWN WHEN YOU CAN RENT THIS AWESOME ARLINGTON HOME!