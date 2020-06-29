1001 Randolph

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities business center gym parking pool garage internet access lobby

For Rent, move in Oct 16 2019: 6-month rental. Fully furnished. JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE! GREAT LOCATION! one block TO BALLSTON METRO! Super nice condo. Furnished and equipped, parking included.



Experience renting to Federal employees and consultants with specific lease requirements; I can structure declining payment schedules. 6 month rental.



Great size 700+ sqft, 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Fully furnished with contemporary furniture, 42 LCD TVs in living room and 32 LCD in bedroom, DVD players and more!. Full size washer and dryer inside the unit (side by side. Huge balcony! Lots of sun light (4th floor), huge windows (glass doors to balcony in living room). Great closet space. Includes one convenient (full-size) assigned garage parking spot.



Gourmet style kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and tile throughout!



The building has a modern lobby with a business center equipped with wireless internet, computers and printers. Amenities include a well equipped exercise room with new equipment (LCD TVs etc)and beautiful outdoor patio and pool.



Convenient and Safe North Arlington location minutes away from Washington DC! Centrally located in Ballston, on Fairfax Drive - 1 block from the Ballston metro, minutes from Clarendon, I-66, 50 and GW parkway. Walk out to shopping mall and a variety of restaurants.

Near to Washington DC, Virigina, Maryland. Very close to Rosslyn, Clarendon and Courthouse. Minutes away from Downtown DC and Alexandria.