All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1001 Randolph.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1001 Randolph
Last updated November 30 2019 at 10:48 AM

1001 Randolph

1001 N Randolph St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Ballston - Virginia Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1001 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
lobby
For Rent, move in Oct 16 2019: 6-month rental. Fully furnished. JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE! GREAT LOCATION! one block TO BALLSTON METRO! Super nice condo. Furnished and equipped, parking included.

Experience renting to Federal employees and consultants with specific lease requirements; I can structure declining payment schedules. 6 month rental.

Great size 700+ sqft, 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Fully furnished with contemporary furniture, 42 LCD TVs in living room and 32 LCD in bedroom, DVD players and more!. Full size washer and dryer inside the unit (side by side. Huge balcony! Lots of sun light (4th floor), huge windows (glass doors to balcony in living room). Great closet space. Includes one convenient (full-size) assigned garage parking spot.

Gourmet style kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and tile throughout!

The building has a modern lobby with a business center equipped with wireless internet, computers and printers. Amenities include a well equipped exercise room with new equipment (LCD TVs etc)and beautiful outdoor patio and pool.

Convenient and Safe North Arlington location minutes away from Washington DC! Centrally located in Ballston, on Fairfax Drive - 1 block from the Ballston metro, minutes from Clarendon, I-66, 50 and GW parkway. Walk out to shopping mall and a variety of restaurants.
Near to Washington DC, Virigina, Maryland. Very close to Rosslyn, Clarendon and Courthouse. Minutes away from Downtown DC and Alexandria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Randolph have any available units?
1001 Randolph doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Randolph have?
Some of 1001 Randolph's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Randolph currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Randolph is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Randolph pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Randolph is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1001 Randolph offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Randolph offers parking.
Does 1001 Randolph have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 Randolph offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Randolph have a pool?
Yes, 1001 Randolph has a pool.
Does 1001 Randolph have accessible units?
No, 1001 Randolph does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Randolph have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Randolph does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palatine Apartments
1301 N Troy St
Arlington, VA 22201
vPoint Apartments
1210 N Highland St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Clarendon
1200 N Herndon St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments
1919 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Parc View Arlington
815 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Fort Henry
2470 South Lowell Street
Arlington, VA 22206
Courtland Towers
1200 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University