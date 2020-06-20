All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:40 AM

982 North Royal Street · No Longer Available
Location

982 North Royal Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted 2 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome condo in the quiet mews-like community of Watergate of Alexandria. The home features SS appliances & granite counters in the kitchen. The home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. There's a formal dining area and a sunken living room with a wood burning fireplace. A French door leads you to the brick patio, perfect for entertaining. There's a half-bath on the main level. Upstairs, you'll find the master bedroom with double closets and a full bath. The second bedroom has two closets and a second full bath in the upper level hallway. A pull-down stairway to the attic provides additional storage space. Finally, one garage parking space comes with the unit. Close to Trader Joe's, Harris Teeter and the GW Parkway. Available immediately. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 982 N ROYAL STREET have any available units?
982 N ROYAL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 982 N ROYAL STREET have?
Some of 982 N ROYAL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 982 N ROYAL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
982 N ROYAL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 982 N ROYAL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 982 N ROYAL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 982 N ROYAL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 982 N ROYAL STREET offers parking.
Does 982 N ROYAL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 982 N ROYAL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 982 N ROYAL STREET have a pool?
No, 982 N ROYAL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 982 N ROYAL STREET have accessible units?
No, 982 N ROYAL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 982 N ROYAL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 982 N ROYAL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 982 N ROYAL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 982 N ROYAL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

