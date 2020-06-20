982 N ROYAL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly painted 2 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome condo in the quiet mews-like community of Watergate of Alexandria. The home features SS appliances & granite counters in the kitchen. The home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. There's a formal dining area and a sunken living room with a wood burning fireplace. A French door leads you to the brick patio, perfect for entertaining. There's a half-bath on the main level. Upstairs, you'll find the master bedroom with double closets and a full bath. The second bedroom has two closets and a second full bath in the upper level hallway. A pull-down stairway to the attic provides additional storage space. Finally, one garage parking space comes with the unit. Close to Trader Joe's, Harris Teeter and the GW Parkway. Available immediately. Sorry, no pets.