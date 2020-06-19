912 JUNIPER PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking

Spacious renovated single family home in SUPER CONVENIENT location. Walk to BRAC & Mark Center! Easy access to 395-HOV, Pentagon, DC, National Landing (Crystal City), Old Town Alexandria, Reagan National Airport, metro & shops. House has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Two of the bedrooms are master bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. Hardwood floor on main level which also includes living room, kitchen, dining with access to large deck in back yard. The leveled backyard is fenced and has a fire pit. Rent includes lawn mowing, bushes trimming, weeding, trash removal, and gutter cleaning. No repair deductible. Pictures from previous ad.