Alexandria, VA
912 JUNIPER PLACE
Last updated June 29 2019 at 6:24 AM

912 JUNIPER PLACE

912 Juniper Place · No Longer Available
Location

912 Juniper Place, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Spacious renovated single family home in SUPER CONVENIENT location. Walk to BRAC & Mark Center! Easy access to 395-HOV, Pentagon, DC, National Landing (Crystal City), Old Town Alexandria, Reagan National Airport, metro & shops. House has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Two of the bedrooms are master bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. Hardwood floor on main level which also includes living room, kitchen, dining with access to large deck in back yard. The leveled backyard is fenced and has a fire pit. Rent includes lawn mowing, bushes trimming, weeding, trash removal, and gutter cleaning. No repair deductible. Pictures from previous ad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 JUNIPER PLACE have any available units?
912 JUNIPER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 912 JUNIPER PLACE have?
Some of 912 JUNIPER PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 JUNIPER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
912 JUNIPER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 JUNIPER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 912 JUNIPER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 912 JUNIPER PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 912 JUNIPER PLACE offers parking.
Does 912 JUNIPER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 JUNIPER PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 JUNIPER PLACE have a pool?
No, 912 JUNIPER PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 912 JUNIPER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 912 JUNIPER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 912 JUNIPER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 JUNIPER PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 912 JUNIPER PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 JUNIPER PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
