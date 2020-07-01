All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

902 PORTNER PL

902 Portner Place · No Longer Available
Location

902 Portner Place, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rarely available, this newly renovated 3 level townhouse in North Old Town Alexandria, is on a quiet cul-de-sac with off-street parking and a lovely fenced rear patio. Inside, it's everything you could ask for: hardwood floors on the main level and the upper-level bedrooms, fireplace & french doors in the living room, and the lovely kitchen with granite and plenty of cabinets and counter space is open to the dining room. The finished lower level has a family room with brand new wood-look tile plus new recessed lighting and a large laundry/storage room. The neighborhood is conveniently located just ONE LIGHT to DC and National Airport, 3.5 miles to The Pentagon, and less than 1 mile to Braddock Metro. Easy bike commute to DC and Amazon HQ2 and lots of restaurants, shops & parks close by.No more than 2 incomes to qualify. Pets to be considered on an individual basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 PORTNER PL have any available units?
902 PORTNER PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 902 PORTNER PL have?
Some of 902 PORTNER PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 PORTNER PL currently offering any rent specials?
902 PORTNER PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 PORTNER PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 PORTNER PL is pet friendly.
Does 902 PORTNER PL offer parking?
Yes, 902 PORTNER PL offers parking.
Does 902 PORTNER PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 PORTNER PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 PORTNER PL have a pool?
No, 902 PORTNER PL does not have a pool.
Does 902 PORTNER PL have accessible units?
No, 902 PORTNER PL does not have accessible units.
Does 902 PORTNER PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 PORTNER PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 902 PORTNER PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 PORTNER PL does not have units with air conditioning.

