902 PORTNER PL

Amenities

Rarely available, this newly renovated 3 level townhouse in North Old Town Alexandria, is on a quiet cul-de-sac with off-street parking and a lovely fenced rear patio. Inside, it's everything you could ask for: hardwood floors on the main level and the upper-level bedrooms, fireplace & french doors in the living room, and the lovely kitchen with granite and plenty of cabinets and counter space is open to the dining room. The finished lower level has a family room with brand new wood-look tile plus new recessed lighting and a large laundry/storage room. The neighborhood is conveniently located just ONE LIGHT to DC and National Airport, 3.5 miles to The Pentagon, and less than 1 mile to Braddock Metro. Easy bike commute to DC and Amazon HQ2 and lots of restaurants, shops & parks close by.No more than 2 incomes to qualify. Pets to be considered on an individual basis.