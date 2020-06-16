All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated May 16 2020 at 3:58 AM

828 FIRST STREET

828 First Street · (703) 860-4600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

828 First Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Pristine, beautiful & spacious 4 level Arts & Crafts - - largest model w/100+ upgrades with attached garage in the heart of Old Town. Open floor plan features a welcoming fireplace in the living room, stunning gourmet kitchen with a balcony for grilling, gleaming hardwood floors, gorgeous loft space with a full bath and space for an additional bedroom. The loft has a beautiful brick wall and opens to a roof terrace w/ and indoor outdoor gas fireplace! Walk to waterfront and shops and restaurants in Old Town Alexandria. Only 5 short blocks to the Metro, close to airport, Amazon HQ, and some of the best dining and shopping in the DC area Tenant pays utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 FIRST STREET have any available units?
828 FIRST STREET has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 FIRST STREET have?
Some of 828 FIRST STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 FIRST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
828 FIRST STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 FIRST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 828 FIRST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 828 FIRST STREET offer parking?
Yes, 828 FIRST STREET does offer parking.
Does 828 FIRST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 FIRST STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 FIRST STREET have a pool?
No, 828 FIRST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 828 FIRST STREET have accessible units?
No, 828 FIRST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 828 FIRST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 FIRST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
