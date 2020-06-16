828 FIRST STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Pristine, beautiful & spacious 4 level Arts & Crafts - - largest model w/100+ upgrades with attached garage in the heart of Old Town. Open floor plan features a welcoming fireplace in the living room, stunning gourmet kitchen with a balcony for grilling, gleaming hardwood floors, gorgeous loft space with a full bath and space for an additional bedroom. The loft has a beautiful brick wall and opens to a roof terrace w/ and indoor outdoor gas fireplace! Walk to waterfront and shops and restaurants in Old Town Alexandria. Only 5 short blocks to the Metro, close to airport, Amazon HQ, and some of the best dining and shopping in the DC area Tenant pays utilities.