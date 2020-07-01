807 N Howard St Unit 111

Amenities
Located in the Seminary Hill neighborhood of Alexandria Virginia is this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment home available for immediate move in!! The apartment comes with 1 off street parking space and features a huge patio ideal for entertaining, newly renovated kitchen, new flooring and new master shower!!
PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 2 BR
- 2 Bath
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances
- Quartz counters
- White cabinets
- Bosch dishwasher
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Separate dining room
- Spacious living room
- Large fenced in patio ideal for barbecuing
- New hot water heater and AC unit
- W/D in unit
- Master has en-suite with shower and linen closet
- Second bathroom has tub/shower combo
- Master has huge walk in closet
- Master offers access to patio
- NO pets
- NO SMOKING
- Landlord covers water and trash you pay electric
- Garage space available for $100 a month
BUILDING AMENITIES:
- Fitness center
- Pool
- Tennis court
- Party room
- Controlled access building
AVAILABLE NOW!!
