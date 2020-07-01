All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 807 N Howard St Unit 111.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
807 N Howard St Unit 111
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

807 N Howard St Unit 111

807 North Howard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

807 North Howard Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
HUGE PRICE DROP!!!!

Located in the Seminary Hill neighborhood of Alexandria Virginia is this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment home available for immediate move in!! The apartment comes with 1 off street parking space and features a huge patio ideal for entertaining, newly renovated kitchen, new flooring and new master shower!!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 2 BR
- 2 Bath
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances
- Quartz counters
- White cabinets
- Bosch dishwasher
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Separate dining room
- Spacious living room
- Large fenced in patio ideal for barbecuing
- New hot water heater and AC unit
- W/D in unit
- Master has en-suite with shower and linen closet
- Second bathroom has tub/shower combo
- Master has huge walk in closet
- Master offers access to patio
- NO pets
- NO SMOKING
- Landlord covers water and trash you pay electric
- Garage space available for $100 a month

BUILDING AMENITIES:
- Fitness center
- Pool
- Tennis court
- Party room
- Controlled access building

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5618401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 N Howard St Unit 111 have any available units?
807 N Howard St Unit 111 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 807 N Howard St Unit 111 have?
Some of 807 N Howard St Unit 111's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 N Howard St Unit 111 currently offering any rent specials?
807 N Howard St Unit 111 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 N Howard St Unit 111 pet-friendly?
No, 807 N Howard St Unit 111 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 807 N Howard St Unit 111 offer parking?
Yes, 807 N Howard St Unit 111 offers parking.
Does 807 N Howard St Unit 111 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 N Howard St Unit 111 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 N Howard St Unit 111 have a pool?
Yes, 807 N Howard St Unit 111 has a pool.
Does 807 N Howard St Unit 111 have accessible units?
No, 807 N Howard St Unit 111 does not have accessible units.
Does 807 N Howard St Unit 111 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 N Howard St Unit 111 has units with dishwashers.
Does 807 N Howard St Unit 111 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 807 N Howard St Unit 111 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Brookville Townhomes
5402 Taney Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Gardens at Del Ray II
6 E Cliff Street
Alexandria, VA 08876
The Arbors on Duke
5250 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Curve 6100
6100 Lincolnia Rd
Alexandria, VA 22312
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr
Alexandria, VA 22314
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place
Alexandria, VA 22304
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University