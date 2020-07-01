807 N Howard St Unit 111

Amenities

HUGE PRICE DROP!!!!



Located in the Seminary Hill neighborhood of Alexandria Virginia is this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment home available for immediate move in!! The apartment comes with 1 off street parking space and features a huge patio ideal for entertaining, newly renovated kitchen, new flooring and new master shower!!



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 2 BR

- 2 Bath

- Stainless steel kitchen appliances

- Quartz counters

- White cabinets

- Bosch dishwasher

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Separate dining room

- Spacious living room

- Large fenced in patio ideal for barbecuing

- New hot water heater and AC unit

- W/D in unit

- Master has en-suite with shower and linen closet

- Second bathroom has tub/shower combo

- Master has huge walk in closet

- Master offers access to patio

- NO pets

- NO SMOKING

- Landlord covers water and trash you pay electric

- Garage space available for $100 a month



BUILDING AMENITIES:

- Fitness center

- Pool

- Tennis court

- Party room

- Controlled access building



AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Pets Allowed



