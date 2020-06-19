742 CATTS TAVERN DR

Amenities

If you're looking to lease a meticulously cared for home rather than just someone's investment property, this is the place for you. Beautifully maintained and upgraded 4-bedroom END UNIT townhome in sought-after Old Town Greens subdivision. It has everything: LOFT, DECK, 2-CAR GARAGE, DEN/4th BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHROOMS, gleaming hardwoods, a keypad front door deadbolt, and the extra space, light, and quiet of an end unit. The huge, eat-in KITCHEN boasts granite countertops, cherry cabinets, a custom tile backsplash, a large island, an Elfa pantry closet, a built-in desk area, and practical recessed lighting. The adjacent DECK is so convenient for grilling or just relaxing. The DINING RM delights with crown molding and a lighted art niche to display a favorite treasure. Or, use the room as an extension of the living room, as the owners did. The LIVING RM flows openly from the dining rm and reflects the same elegant crown molding as well as a beautiful built-in cabinet to display books, artwork, or other treasures. The MASTER BEDROOM features a majestic vaulted ceiling and a custom walk-in closet. Above is a spacious LOFT that could function as a nursery, playroom, home gym, yoga studio, meditation room, or whatever your imagination suggests. Two additional BEDROOMS provide lovely havens for family or guests. All this, with the enchantment of Old Town Greens (outdoor pool, lighted tennis courts, tot lot, jog/walk path, community Metro shuttle bus service, block parties, children's events, etc.) in an enviable location (stone's throw from Rustico and Buzz, and close to Washington DC, The Pentagon, Reagan National Airport, Metro rail and bus, the famous Mt Vernon Trail, Potomac Yard, and Amazon's new home for HQ2 at National Landing) along with all the shopping, dining, historic attractions, and night life Old Town has to offer.