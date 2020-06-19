All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated April 21 2019 at 9:53 AM

742 CATTS TAVERN DR

742 Catts Tavern Drive · No Longer Available
Location

742 Catts Tavern Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
yoga
If you're looking to lease a meticulously cared for home rather than just someone's investment property, this is the place for you. Beautifully maintained and upgraded 4-bedroom END UNIT townhome in sought-after Old Town Greens subdivision. It has everything: LOFT, DECK, 2-CAR GARAGE, DEN/4th BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHROOMS, gleaming hardwoods, a keypad front door deadbolt, and the extra space, light, and quiet of an end unit. The huge, eat-in KITCHEN boasts granite countertops, cherry cabinets, a custom tile backsplash, a large island, an Elfa pantry closet, a built-in desk area, and practical recessed lighting. The adjacent DECK is so convenient for grilling or just relaxing. The DINING RM delights with crown molding and a lighted art niche to display a favorite treasure. Or, use the room as an extension of the living room, as the owners did. The LIVING RM flows openly from the dining rm and reflects the same elegant crown molding as well as a beautiful built-in cabinet to display books, artwork, or other treasures. The MASTER BEDROOM features a majestic vaulted ceiling and a custom walk-in closet. Above is a spacious LOFT that could function as a nursery, playroom, home gym, yoga studio, meditation room, or whatever your imagination suggests. Two additional BEDROOMS provide lovely havens for family or guests. All this, with the enchantment of Old Town Greens (outdoor pool, lighted tennis courts, tot lot, jog/walk path, community Metro shuttle bus service, block parties, children's events, etc.) in an enviable location (stone's throw from Rustico and Buzz, and close to Washington DC, The Pentagon, Reagan National Airport, Metro rail and bus, the famous Mt Vernon Trail, Potomac Yard, and Amazon's new home for HQ2 at National Landing) along with all the shopping, dining, historic attractions, and night life Old Town has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 CATTS TAVERN DR have any available units?
742 CATTS TAVERN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 CATTS TAVERN DR have?
Some of 742 CATTS TAVERN DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 CATTS TAVERN DR currently offering any rent specials?
742 CATTS TAVERN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 CATTS TAVERN DR pet-friendly?
No, 742 CATTS TAVERN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 742 CATTS TAVERN DR offer parking?
Yes, 742 CATTS TAVERN DR offers parking.
Does 742 CATTS TAVERN DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 742 CATTS TAVERN DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 CATTS TAVERN DR have a pool?
Yes, 742 CATTS TAVERN DR has a pool.
Does 742 CATTS TAVERN DR have accessible units?
No, 742 CATTS TAVERN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 742 CATTS TAVERN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 742 CATTS TAVERN DR has units with dishwashers.
