Alexandria, VA
716 CARPENTER ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

716 CARPENTER ROAD

716 Carpenter Road · No Longer Available
Location

716 Carpenter Road, Alexandria, VA 22314
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS interior townhouse in highly sought-after Potomac Greens community in Alexandria! It's all here: Gourmet eat-in kitchen with upgraded appliances, granite counters, lots of bright light and a double-sided gas fireplace; shiny hardwood floors throughout main level makes for a inviting dining and entertaining environment; rooftop terrace overlooks trees and park below; 3 bedrooms on 3rd level w/2 full bathrooms & laundry! 4th level bonus room w/full bathroom & access to rooftop deck allows privacy and park-like views. This 4th level room can also serve as a master bedroom suite. Attached 2-car garage has rear alley access with interior entry into the den area. Den and 1/2 bath are on entry level. Located minutes to DC & Old Town, National Landing/Crystal City, Reagan National Airport, along with local shops and restaurants . Shuttle to Braddock metro included in rent. https://potomacgreenshoa.sentrywebsites.com$50 app fee/applicant via online link. NO PETS. Available 01/06/2019. 24 -36 mo lease agreement acceptable. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 CARPENTER ROAD have any available units?
716 CARPENTER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 CARPENTER ROAD have?
Some of 716 CARPENTER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 CARPENTER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
716 CARPENTER ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 CARPENTER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 716 CARPENTER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 716 CARPENTER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 716 CARPENTER ROAD does offer parking.
Does 716 CARPENTER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 CARPENTER ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 CARPENTER ROAD have a pool?
No, 716 CARPENTER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 716 CARPENTER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 716 CARPENTER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 716 CARPENTER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 CARPENTER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
