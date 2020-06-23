716 CARPENTER ROAD

Amenities

GORGEOUS interior townhouse in highly sought-after Potomac Greens community in Alexandria! It's all here: Gourmet eat-in kitchen with upgraded appliances, granite counters, lots of bright light and a double-sided gas fireplace; shiny hardwood floors throughout main level makes for a inviting dining and entertaining environment; rooftop terrace overlooks trees and park below; 3 bedrooms on 3rd level w/2 full bathrooms & laundry! 4th level bonus room w/full bathroom & access to rooftop deck allows privacy and park-like views. This 4th level room can also serve as a master bedroom suite. Attached 2-car garage has rear alley access with interior entry into the den area. Den and 1/2 bath are on entry level. Located minutes to DC & Old Town, National Landing/Crystal City, Reagan National Airport, along with local shops and restaurants . Shuttle to Braddock metro included in rent. https://potomacgreenshoa.sentrywebsites.com$50 app fee/applicant via online link. NO PETS. Available 01/06/2019. 24 -36 mo lease agreement acceptable. Don't miss out!