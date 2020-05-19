Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court parking garage guest suite tennis court

716 Bluemont Ave Available 09/03/20 Stunning 4BR, 4.5BA, 4lvl Townhome in heart of Alexandria*This home has it all! - Magnificent 4 level, 4BR, 4.5BA town home with 2 car garage*Meticulously Maintained & absolutely STUNNING! Inviting foyer with elegant wainscotting, beautiful floors & tasteful grey colors leads you to main level bedroom & full bath with tiled flooring, shower/tub & granite vanity + garage access*Rich hardwood floor staircase leads you to sun-filled upper level with upscale crown moldings, gleaming hardwood floors, designer lighting fixtures, recess lighting & open concept living & dining areas*Gourmet Kitchen features granite counters, subway tile backsplash, AMPLE cabinetry space, wine fridge & a true chef's kitchen with 5-burner cooktop & custom built-in hood range with patio doors leading you to balcony*2nd upper level features spacious master suite with walk-in closet built-ins, hardwood floors & master suite bath with double granite vanity & upgraded tiled floors & framleess glass shower with floor to ceiling tile*2 additional bedrooms + full bath on this level with wood staircase leading you to 3rd upper level bonus room featuring a wet bar with mini built-in fridge! This spacious room features gorgeous brick accent wall to use a additional rec room, guest suite or large office space for working from home*This top floor beams with lots of natural sunlight, has additional full bathroom and see-through gas fireplace! Patio doors leading to rooftop deck where you can also enjoy evenings on the rooftop with the gas fireplace lit! Community Amenities include Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, jog/bike path*Walking distance to Old Town, Del Ray, Shopping & Transportation*a beautiful biking trail that takes you up to DC & Old Alexandria*Close to 66 & 395*10 mins to DC*NO CATS*



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/39dc9266-2803-49c1-ad55-85dfe0f1f624/?utm_source=captureapp



*AVAILABLE 9.3.20*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management

*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5867172)