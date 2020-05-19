All apartments in Alexandria
716 Bluemont Ave

716 Bluemont Avenue · (703) 930-3935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

716 Bluemont Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 716 Bluemont Ave · Avail. Sep 3

$4,999

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 2526 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
garage
guest suite
tennis court
716 Bluemont Ave Available 09/03/20 Stunning 4BR, 4.5BA, 4lvl Townhome in heart of Alexandria*This home has it all! - Magnificent 4 level, 4BR, 4.5BA town home with 2 car garage*Meticulously Maintained & absolutely STUNNING! Inviting foyer with elegant wainscotting, beautiful floors & tasteful grey colors leads you to main level bedroom & full bath with tiled flooring, shower/tub & granite vanity + garage access*Rich hardwood floor staircase leads you to sun-filled upper level with upscale crown moldings, gleaming hardwood floors, designer lighting fixtures, recess lighting & open concept living & dining areas*Gourmet Kitchen features granite counters, subway tile backsplash, AMPLE cabinetry space, wine fridge & a true chef's kitchen with 5-burner cooktop & custom built-in hood range with patio doors leading you to balcony*2nd upper level features spacious master suite with walk-in closet built-ins, hardwood floors & master suite bath with double granite vanity & upgraded tiled floors & framleess glass shower with floor to ceiling tile*2 additional bedrooms + full bath on this level with wood staircase leading you to 3rd upper level bonus room featuring a wet bar with mini built-in fridge! This spacious room features gorgeous brick accent wall to use a additional rec room, guest suite or large office space for working from home*This top floor beams with lots of natural sunlight, has additional full bathroom and see-through gas fireplace! Patio doors leading to rooftop deck where you can also enjoy evenings on the rooftop with the gas fireplace lit! Community Amenities include Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, jog/bike path*Walking distance to Old Town, Del Ray, Shopping & Transportation*a beautiful biking trail that takes you up to DC & Old Alexandria*Close to 66 & 395*10 mins to DC*NO CATS*

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/39dc9266-2803-49c1-ad55-85dfe0f1f624/?utm_source=captureapp

*AVAILABLE 9.3.20*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management
*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5867172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Bluemont Ave have any available units?
716 Bluemont Ave has a unit available for $4,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 716 Bluemont Ave have?
Some of 716 Bluemont Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Bluemont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
716 Bluemont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Bluemont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 Bluemont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 716 Bluemont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 716 Bluemont Ave offers parking.
Does 716 Bluemont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Bluemont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Bluemont Ave have a pool?
No, 716 Bluemont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 716 Bluemont Ave have accessible units?
No, 716 Bluemont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Bluemont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 Bluemont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Bluemont Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 Bluemont Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
