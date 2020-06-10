All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 712 N COLUMBUS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
712 N COLUMBUS STREET
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

712 N COLUMBUS STREET

712 North Columbus Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Braddock Road Metro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

712 North Columbus Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 2.5 bath luxury Victorian townhouse located in Old Town Alexandria. Charming living room with wood-burning fireplace surrounded by built-in shelves. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with gas stove, granite counters and custom cabinets. This townhouse includes a private enclosed backyard with a deck and slate patio. Master bedroom with en suite bath and Container Store closet. Not to mention the open loft with ample storage between the two bedrooms. 1 block from GW Parkway into the city 1 block from Trader Joe's 2 blocks from Harris Teeter 2 blocks from Rte 1 6 blocks from Braddock Metro 4 blocks from Mt. Vernon bike trail

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 N COLUMBUS STREET have any available units?
712 N COLUMBUS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 712 N COLUMBUS STREET have?
Some of 712 N COLUMBUS STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 N COLUMBUS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
712 N COLUMBUS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 N COLUMBUS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 712 N COLUMBUS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 712 N COLUMBUS STREET offer parking?
No, 712 N COLUMBUS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 712 N COLUMBUS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 N COLUMBUS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 N COLUMBUS STREET have a pool?
No, 712 N COLUMBUS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 712 N COLUMBUS STREET have accessible units?
No, 712 N COLUMBUS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 712 N COLUMBUS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 N COLUMBUS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 N COLUMBUS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 N COLUMBUS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Lynbrook at Mark Center Apartment Homes
5510 Ascot Court
Alexandria, VA 22311
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter
Alexandria, VA 22303
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St
Alexandria, VA 22314
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl
Alexandria, VA 22314
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University