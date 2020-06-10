712 N COLUMBUS STREET

Amenities

2 bedroom 2.5 bath luxury Victorian townhouse located in Old Town Alexandria. Charming living room with wood-burning fireplace surrounded by built-in shelves. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with gas stove, granite counters and custom cabinets. This townhouse includes a private enclosed backyard with a deck and slate patio. Master bedroom with en suite bath and Container Store closet. Not to mention the open loft with ample storage between the two bedrooms. 1 block from GW Parkway into the city 1 block from Trader Joe's 2 blocks from Harris Teeter 2 blocks from Rte 1 6 blocks from Braddock Metro 4 blocks from Mt. Vernon bike trail