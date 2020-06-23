All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

709 MILLER LN

709 Miller Lane · No Longer Available
Location

709 Miller Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to the coveted Potomac Greens! Shows like NEW! Amazing townhome with approx 3444 sq ft, 3BR, 2 car garage, upgraded 3 full baths and 2 half baths along with roof top deck! One of the largest homes in the community. Enjoy wood floors, gourmet kitchen w/island, spacious bedrooms, high ceilings & so much more. This bright and spacious townhouse offers the largest floor plan within this desired Old Town community. Private shuttle service to the Braddock metro stop, community center with meeting/party room, well appointed fitness center, and outdoor pool. Close proximity to Reagan National Airport, Old Town, George Washington Parkway, DC, and more. Just minutes from Amazon~s new home for HQ2 and footsteps from the new Potomac Yard metro stop. Easy commute to DC. $4900.00 per month. Tenant pays $180.00 condo fees. Price is negotiable and make offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 MILLER LN have any available units?
709 MILLER LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 MILLER LN have?
Some of 709 MILLER LN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 MILLER LN currently offering any rent specials?
709 MILLER LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 MILLER LN pet-friendly?
No, 709 MILLER LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 709 MILLER LN offer parking?
Yes, 709 MILLER LN does offer parking.
Does 709 MILLER LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 MILLER LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 MILLER LN have a pool?
Yes, 709 MILLER LN has a pool.
Does 709 MILLER LN have accessible units?
No, 709 MILLER LN does not have accessible units.
Does 709 MILLER LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 MILLER LN does not have units with dishwashers.
