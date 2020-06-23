709 MILLER LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Welcome home to the coveted Potomac Greens! Shows like NEW! Amazing townhome with approx 3444 sq ft, 3BR, 2 car garage, upgraded 3 full baths and 2 half baths along with roof top deck! One of the largest homes in the community. Enjoy wood floors, gourmet kitchen w/island, spacious bedrooms, high ceilings & so much more. This bright and spacious townhouse offers the largest floor plan within this desired Old Town community. Private shuttle service to the Braddock metro stop, community center with meeting/party room, well appointed fitness center, and outdoor pool. Close proximity to Reagan National Airport, Old Town, George Washington Parkway, DC, and more. Just minutes from Amazon~s new home for HQ2 and footsteps from the new Potomac Yard metro stop. Easy commute to DC. $4900.00 per month. Tenant pays $180.00 condo fees. Price is negotiable and make offer.