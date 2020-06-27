700 E HOWELL AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets playground guest suite

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry playground guest suite tennis court volleyball court

AMAZING DEAL for this 5 bedrm town home with ample outdoor patio space and a detached guest suite! 2 car detached gar w/the guest suite above, is sure to impress! Elegant & modern finishes: white stone clad accent walls in main living area, oversized quartz kitchen island, ample storage, wood floors, and windows lining 3 sides of the home allow for sun drenched living areas! Additional sun filled family room equipped with a wet bar and laundry room on top floor! Walk-in his/her closets, double vanities, soaking tub and oversized glass enclosed shower in the master, w/ walk in closets in the spare bedrooms as well! Conveniently located in highly sought-after neighborhood of Potomac Yard which offers great community amenities: Walk to shops/dining in Del Ray, walking/biking paths that connect to scenic GW Parkway trails, tot lots/ spray grounds/tennis/volleyball/basketball courts, convenient metro access right outside your doorstep, mins to Reagan Airport, Washington DC, Old Town Alexandria, and so much more! This community truly has it all- Location, Location, Location! Come fall in love with your new home & see for yourself today! Landlords prefer 18 mo lease.