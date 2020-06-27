All apartments in Alexandria
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
700 E HOWELL AVENUE
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:22 AM

700 E HOWELL AVENUE

700 East Howell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

700 East Howell Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
playground
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
guest suite
tennis court
volleyball court
AMAZING DEAL for this 5 bedrm town home with ample outdoor patio space and a detached guest suite! 2 car detached gar w/the guest suite above, is sure to impress! Elegant & modern finishes: white stone clad accent walls in main living area, oversized quartz kitchen island, ample storage, wood floors, and windows lining 3 sides of the home allow for sun drenched living areas! Additional sun filled family room equipped with a wet bar and laundry room on top floor! Walk-in his/her closets, double vanities, soaking tub and oversized glass enclosed shower in the master, w/ walk in closets in the spare bedrooms as well! Conveniently located in highly sought-after neighborhood of Potomac Yard which offers great community amenities: Walk to shops/dining in Del Ray, walking/biking paths that connect to scenic GW Parkway trails, tot lots/ spray grounds/tennis/volleyball/basketball courts, convenient metro access right outside your doorstep, mins to Reagan Airport, Washington DC, Old Town Alexandria, and so much more! This community truly has it all- Location, Location, Location! Come fall in love with your new home & see for yourself today! Landlords prefer 18 mo lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 E HOWELL AVENUE have any available units?
700 E HOWELL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 700 E HOWELL AVENUE have?
Some of 700 E HOWELL AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 E HOWELL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
700 E HOWELL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 E HOWELL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 700 E HOWELL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 700 E HOWELL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 700 E HOWELL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 700 E HOWELL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 E HOWELL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 E HOWELL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 700 E HOWELL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 700 E HOWELL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 700 E HOWELL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 700 E HOWELL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 E HOWELL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 E HOWELL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 E HOWELL AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
