Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Townhome in the most desirable part of Old Town! Hardwood floors throughout, Crown Molding, granite counters, and 2 GARAGE parking spaces (1 under) just 1 block from great dining and shopping. 2 fireplaces, wet bar and walk-out to patio. 2 en-suite bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half baths total. Over 2000 sq ft of finished living space. Don't miss this opportunity in best part of Old Town!