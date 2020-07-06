627 S HENRY STREET

Amenities

Slip on your masks and head over to this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath row home located at the Jefferson Homes subdivision in Old Town. There is the cutest picket fence and inviting front courtyard with brick walkway that leads to this very sunny and freshly painted townhome. Step inside where a roomy living/dining room and gleaming hardwood formally greet you. You'll love the gorgeous white kitchen with with solid surface countertops and stainless steel appliances. Slip out to the deck perfect for Coffee in the morning and the fenced back patio is great for for entertaining! You'll have no trouble staying 6 feet away from your guests! The back gate leads to your one-car private parking area and shed. Head back in and go on upstairs where you'll find more gleaming hardwoods and two spacious bedrooms and a remodeled bath. The basement offers a large bedroom or if you prefer a recreation/family room with beautifully cleaned carpet. A full shower, stacked washer and dryer and utility room too. Exit back out to the patio from the rear entry. If you love to walk this is the perfect place for you. Walk to just about everything!