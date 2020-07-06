All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 627 S HENRY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
627 S HENRY STREET
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:23 PM

627 S HENRY STREET

627 South Henry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Southwest Quadrant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

627 South Henry Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Slip on your masks and head over to this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath row home located at the Jefferson Homes subdivision in Old Town. There is the cutest picket fence and inviting front courtyard with brick walkway that leads to this very sunny and freshly painted townhome. Step inside where a roomy living/dining room and gleaming hardwood formally greet you. You'll love the gorgeous white kitchen with with solid surface countertops and stainless steel appliances. Slip out to the deck perfect for Coffee in the morning and the fenced back patio is great for for entertaining! You'll have no trouble staying 6 feet away from your guests! The back gate leads to your one-car private parking area and shed. Head back in and go on upstairs where you'll find more gleaming hardwoods and two spacious bedrooms and a remodeled bath. The basement offers a large bedroom or if you prefer a recreation/family room with beautifully cleaned carpet. A full shower, stacked washer and dryer and utility room too. Exit back out to the patio from the rear entry. If you love to walk this is the perfect place for you. Walk to just about everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 S HENRY STREET have any available units?
627 S HENRY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 627 S HENRY STREET have?
Some of 627 S HENRY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 S HENRY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
627 S HENRY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 S HENRY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 627 S HENRY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 627 S HENRY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 627 S HENRY STREET offers parking.
Does 627 S HENRY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 627 S HENRY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 S HENRY STREET have a pool?
No, 627 S HENRY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 627 S HENRY STREET have accessible units?
No, 627 S HENRY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 627 S HENRY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 627 S HENRY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 627 S HENRY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 S HENRY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22314
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St
Alexandria, VA 22312
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street
Alexandria, VA 22305
Station 650
650 Potomac Avenue
Alexandria, VA 22301
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street
Alexandria, VA 22304
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22314
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St
Alexandria, VA 22311

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University