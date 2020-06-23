All apartments in Alexandria
625 TIVOLI PASSAGE WAY
625 TIVOLI PASSAGE WAY

625 Tivoli Passage · No Longer Available
Location

625 Tivoli Passage, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Enjoy the summer grilling on the deck of this lovely home just 4 blks from the waterfront and 5 blks to King Street. Huge master bedroom has large closets with custom wood closet systems and a very large bathroom with separate soaking tub. The laundry is on the bedroom level. 2nd Bedroom has a walk in closet with custom shelving and bathroom. Upstairs is a huge open bedroom or fitness room with another full bath. Separate HVAC systems for the home, newer, with dual programmable thermostats. Take long showers and fill the huge soaking tub using your tankless hot water heater!! The kitchen is huge and has space for full dining or lounge area. It has just been updated with new granite, new appliances, new lighting and fresh paint throughout the entire house. A nice deck is out the sliding door, so that you can grill close to the kitchen - no carrying food up flights of steps to get outside. Beautiful wood floors, lots of recessed lights, lovely natural sunlight, tall ceilings, and super nice neighborhood. You will love Portners Landing and the location in Old Town. Just minutes to military bases and major employers including just minutes to VA Tech and Amazon HQ. Metro stations are walk-able or catch the DASH bus at the corner or ride the Metro Express bus into DC (stops at corner of Washington and Pendleton). This is a lovely home, very welcoming, great vibes, and waiting for you. Pets are considered case by case. Owner prefers a 2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 TIVOLI PASSAGE WAY have any available units?
625 TIVOLI PASSAGE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 625 TIVOLI PASSAGE WAY have?
Some of 625 TIVOLI PASSAGE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 TIVOLI PASSAGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
625 TIVOLI PASSAGE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 TIVOLI PASSAGE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 TIVOLI PASSAGE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 625 TIVOLI PASSAGE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 625 TIVOLI PASSAGE WAY offers parking.
Does 625 TIVOLI PASSAGE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 TIVOLI PASSAGE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 TIVOLI PASSAGE WAY have a pool?
No, 625 TIVOLI PASSAGE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 625 TIVOLI PASSAGE WAY have accessible units?
No, 625 TIVOLI PASSAGE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 625 TIVOLI PASSAGE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 TIVOLI PASSAGE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 625 TIVOLI PASSAGE WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 625 TIVOLI PASSAGE WAY has units with air conditioning.

