625 TIVOLI PASSAGE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill

Enjoy the summer grilling on the deck of this lovely home just 4 blks from the waterfront and 5 blks to King Street. Huge master bedroom has large closets with custom wood closet systems and a very large bathroom with separate soaking tub. The laundry is on the bedroom level. 2nd Bedroom has a walk in closet with custom shelving and bathroom. Upstairs is a huge open bedroom or fitness room with another full bath. Separate HVAC systems for the home, newer, with dual programmable thermostats. Take long showers and fill the huge soaking tub using your tankless hot water heater!! The kitchen is huge and has space for full dining or lounge area. It has just been updated with new granite, new appliances, new lighting and fresh paint throughout the entire house. A nice deck is out the sliding door, so that you can grill close to the kitchen - no carrying food up flights of steps to get outside. Beautiful wood floors, lots of recessed lights, lovely natural sunlight, tall ceilings, and super nice neighborhood. You will love Portners Landing and the location in Old Town. Just minutes to military bases and major employers including just minutes to VA Tech and Amazon HQ. Metro stations are walk-able or catch the DASH bus at the corner or ride the Metro Express bus into DC (stops at corner of Washington and Pendleton). This is a lovely home, very welcoming, great vibes, and waiting for you. Pets are considered case by case. Owner prefers a 2 year lease.