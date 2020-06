Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Wonderful one bdrm/one ba condo in North Old Town. Great location! Easy commute! condo redone in 2006 & bathroom redone in 2019! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertop. Newer flooring in living room and kitchen. Great condition. wonderful out-door pool in Riverton. Plus one assigned parking space. Note the sentrilock is in the rear of the next building on a rail.