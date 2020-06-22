606 S FAYETTE STREET

Amenities

Wonderful recently renovated townhouse in Old Town Alexandria with off street parking! Hardwood floors on main floor and upper level. New cabinets and countertops as well as new flooring in the kitchen. Washer and Dryer in the home.Upper level bathroom, has a new vanity/sink, new tub and toilet as well as all new hardware.Basement has its own entrance as well as a full renovated bathroom/stand up shower with jets. Shed and patio out back.Close to Crystal City. MGM National Harbor, King Street and Huntington Station.