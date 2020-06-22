All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

606 S FAYETTE STREET

606 South Fayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

606 South Fayette Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful recently renovated townhouse in Old Town Alexandria with off street parking! Hardwood floors on main floor and upper level. New cabinets and countertops as well as new flooring in the kitchen. Washer and Dryer in the home.Upper level bathroom, has a new vanity/sink, new tub and toilet as well as all new hardware.Basement has its own entrance as well as a full renovated bathroom/stand up shower with jets. Shed and patio out back.Close to Crystal City. MGM National Harbor, King Street and Huntington Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

