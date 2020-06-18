All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

60 S Van Dorn St

60 South Van Dorn Street · No Longer Available
Location

60 South Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Nice studio that can be sectioned off for your living room area, bedroom area with large closet that has organized wooden shelves for your clothes and area to hang items, space to put breakfast style table, 2 tiered granite counter with top tier for 2 bar stools (included, if desired) and bluetooth lights under counter, a dressing room with sink, vanity and a large closet with the same wooden shelving and plenty space to hang items, toilet and bath are off the dressing room. Ceiling fan with light and balcony. One parking sticker and visitor pass. Free shuttle bus to and from Van Dorn St metro station between 6am-8pm. Convenient shopping center within walking distance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5795142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 S Van Dorn St have any available units?
60 S Van Dorn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 S Van Dorn St have?
Some of 60 S Van Dorn St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 S Van Dorn St currently offering any rent specials?
60 S Van Dorn St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 S Van Dorn St pet-friendly?
No, 60 S Van Dorn St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 60 S Van Dorn St offer parking?
Yes, 60 S Van Dorn St does offer parking.
Does 60 S Van Dorn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 S Van Dorn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 S Van Dorn St have a pool?
Yes, 60 S Van Dorn St has a pool.
Does 60 S Van Dorn St have accessible units?
No, 60 S Van Dorn St does not have accessible units.
Does 60 S Van Dorn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 S Van Dorn St has units with dishwashers.
