60 S Van Dorn St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool

Nice studio that can be sectioned off for your living room area, bedroom area with large closet that has organized wooden shelves for your clothes and area to hang items, space to put breakfast style table, 2 tiered granite counter with top tier for 2 bar stools (included, if desired) and bluetooth lights under counter, a dressing room with sink, vanity and a large closet with the same wooden shelving and plenty space to hang items, toilet and bath are off the dressing room. Ceiling fan with light and balcony. One parking sticker and visitor pass. Free shuttle bus to and from Van Dorn St metro station between 6am-8pm. Convenient shopping center within walking distance.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5795142)