Beautiful well maintained house- Great location! Convenient commuter dream in section of the city of Alexandria. House is right of Van Dorn Street, easy access to The Pentagon, Cristal City and right few hundred steps from I-395 corridor. Alexandria Hospital and many shopping center just in a two three miles radius. This Three bedrooms & Den - Two & half baths-Brazilian cherry flooring, fire place in a large living room. Good credit required