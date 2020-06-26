All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 527 ALFRED ST N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
527 ALFRED ST N
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:20 PM

527 ALFRED ST N

527 N Alfred St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Braddock Road Metro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

527 N Alfred St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Totally renovated Arts and Craft TH in Old Town-short distance to Metro. There are bay windows in Master Bedroom and Oak Floors. Gas log in Stone FP-Lovely Kitchen and MBR Bath/ French doors off kitchen open to a private garden.Is a chaming TH with many updates and upgrades. This one has great full bath and half bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 ALFRED ST N have any available units?
527 ALFRED ST N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 527 ALFRED ST N have?
Some of 527 ALFRED ST N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 ALFRED ST N currently offering any rent specials?
527 ALFRED ST N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 ALFRED ST N pet-friendly?
No, 527 ALFRED ST N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 527 ALFRED ST N offer parking?
Yes, 527 ALFRED ST N offers parking.
Does 527 ALFRED ST N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 527 ALFRED ST N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 ALFRED ST N have a pool?
No, 527 ALFRED ST N does not have a pool.
Does 527 ALFRED ST N have accessible units?
No, 527 ALFRED ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 527 ALFRED ST N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 527 ALFRED ST N has units with dishwashers.
Does 527 ALFRED ST N have units with air conditioning?
No, 527 ALFRED ST N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl
Alexandria, VA 22304
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Kingsley
500 Madison St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Park Vue of Alexandria
511 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University