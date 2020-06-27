521 BASHFORD LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE FOR A 6 MONTH TERM LEASE ONLY JUNE 2020 - NOVEMBER 2020. Beautiful ground-floor efficiency in the highly sought after Harbor Terrace subdivision of North Old Town. Convenient parking lot steps away from your own outdoor deck oasis. Bamboo flooring spans the main living area. Ceramic tiled kitchen and bath. Recent upgrades include crown molding and stylish "tall" baseboards. New washer/dryer in home. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and designer cabinets. Huge walk-in closet with plenty of shelving. Dimmable recessed lighting. Steps away from the Mount Vernon Trail. 5 minute walk to the Potomac River along the Mount Vernon Trail. Home has been well cared for and maintained. Get rid of the clutter in your life, and come live the simple life! ***Owner is licensed real estate agent and is the listing agent for this property.