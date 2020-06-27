All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated May 17 2020 at 6:48 AM

521 BASHFORD LANE

521 Bashford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

521 Bashford Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE FOR A 6 MONTH TERM LEASE ONLY JUNE 2020 - NOVEMBER 2020. Beautiful ground-floor efficiency in the highly sought after Harbor Terrace subdivision of North Old Town. Convenient parking lot steps away from your own outdoor deck oasis. Bamboo flooring spans the main living area. Ceramic tiled kitchen and bath. Recent upgrades include crown molding and stylish "tall" baseboards. New washer/dryer in home. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and designer cabinets. Huge walk-in closet with plenty of shelving. Dimmable recessed lighting. Steps away from the Mount Vernon Trail. 5 minute walk to the Potomac River along the Mount Vernon Trail. Home has been well cared for and maintained. Get rid of the clutter in your life, and come live the simple life! ***Owner is licensed real estate agent and is the listing agent for this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 BASHFORD LANE have any available units?
521 BASHFORD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 521 BASHFORD LANE have?
Some of 521 BASHFORD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 BASHFORD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
521 BASHFORD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 BASHFORD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 521 BASHFORD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 521 BASHFORD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 521 BASHFORD LANE offers parking.
Does 521 BASHFORD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 BASHFORD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 BASHFORD LANE have a pool?
No, 521 BASHFORD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 521 BASHFORD LANE have accessible units?
No, 521 BASHFORD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 521 BASHFORD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 BASHFORD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 521 BASHFORD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 BASHFORD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
