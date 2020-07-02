All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 519 COLECROFT COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
519 COLECROFT COURT
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

519 COLECROFT COURT

519 Colecroft Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Braddock Road Metro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

519 Colecroft Court, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
ONE BLOCK TO METRO. Charming all brick townhouse in desired COLECROFT. Hardwood in living and dining. Wood burning fireplace with granite surround . Great kitchen with granite, stainless and SGD to fully fenced rear deck. HUGE basement perfect for storage or exercise equipment or ping pong or even dude den. Full size washer and dryer in basement. Upper 1 has 2 ample bedrooms and full bath and the Upper 2 is its own private master with en suite and large closet. One assigned parking space plus street parking is available. THISCLOSE to tons of Old Town stuff (bars, restaurants, shopping, exercise studios). Pets on CBC basis with monthly fee (restrictions apply). $102, 600 minimum income requirement. Certified funds required with application. All checks to Stanciu Management. Must use PM application (see docs).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 COLECROFT COURT have any available units?
519 COLECROFT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 519 COLECROFT COURT have?
Some of 519 COLECROFT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 COLECROFT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
519 COLECROFT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 COLECROFT COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 COLECROFT COURT is pet friendly.
Does 519 COLECROFT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 519 COLECROFT COURT offers parking.
Does 519 COLECROFT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 519 COLECROFT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 COLECROFT COURT have a pool?
No, 519 COLECROFT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 519 COLECROFT COURT have accessible units?
No, 519 COLECROFT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 519 COLECROFT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 COLECROFT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 519 COLECROFT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 COLECROFT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
The Asher
620 N Fayette St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Alexander
4390 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way
Alexandria, VA 22303
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University