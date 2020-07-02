519 COLECROFT COURT

Amenities

ONE BLOCK TO METRO. Charming all brick townhouse in desired COLECROFT. Hardwood in living and dining. Wood burning fireplace with granite surround . Great kitchen with granite, stainless and SGD to fully fenced rear deck. HUGE basement perfect for storage or exercise equipment or ping pong or even dude den. Full size washer and dryer in basement. Upper 1 has 2 ample bedrooms and full bath and the Upper 2 is its own private master with en suite and large closet. One assigned parking space plus street parking is available. THISCLOSE to tons of Old Town stuff (bars, restaurants, shopping, exercise studios). Pets on CBC basis with monthly fee (restrictions apply). $102, 600 minimum income requirement. Certified funds required with application. All checks to Stanciu Management. Must use PM application (see docs).