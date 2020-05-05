All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated April 3 2019 at 11:50 PM

514 East Glendale Avenue

514 East Glendale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

514 East Glendale Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, plus finished basement home in Del Ray is wonderfully located: 2 min from Braddock Street Metro (Yellow and Blue lines, 1 Stop to Reagan National Airport; 4 stops to Pentagon), Walk to Old Town, Potomac Yard Trail running/bike path to Crystal City/future Amazon HQ2 campus, Aldi/CVS, schools, parks, and great range of shops and restaurants on the Avenue.

Lovely quiet one-way street, hardwood floors, plenty of sunshine, full basement with laundry & full bathroom, fully remodeled kitchen with new gas range, fridge, disposal, microwave and granite counters.

House features:
- Original wood floors on main and upper levels
- Central HVAC (gas heat)
- Washer and dryer in basement
- Fully-fenced front and backyard
- Two easy entrances: front door and rear kitchen entrance

Main level: living/dining room, kitchen, enclosed front stoop, front and rear entrances.
Upper level: 3 bedrooms, full bath, linen/hallway closet.
Basement: Sleeping area, full bath, washer/dryer

Lease terms: 1-year lease. Tenant must maintain renters insurance.

Will consider dogs on a case-by-case basis, 2 maximum. No smoking inside. Tenant responsible for all utilities, all lawn and yard maintenance and snow removal.

$30 application fee per tenant

First month's rent, and security deposit equal to one month' s rent, and $500 damage deposit per dog (if approved), due on signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 East Glendale Avenue have any available units?
514 East Glendale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 East Glendale Avenue have?
Some of 514 East Glendale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 East Glendale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
514 East Glendale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 East Glendale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 East Glendale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 514 East Glendale Avenue offer parking?
No, 514 East Glendale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 514 East Glendale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 514 East Glendale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 East Glendale Avenue have a pool?
No, 514 East Glendale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 514 East Glendale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 514 East Glendale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 514 East Glendale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 East Glendale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
