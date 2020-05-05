514 East Glendale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, plus finished basement home in Del Ray is wonderfully located: 2 min from Braddock Street Metro (Yellow and Blue lines, 1 Stop to Reagan National Airport; 4 stops to Pentagon), Walk to Old Town, Potomac Yard Trail running/bike path to Crystal City/future Amazon HQ2 campus, Aldi/CVS, schools, parks, and great range of shops and restaurants on the Avenue.



Lovely quiet one-way street, hardwood floors, plenty of sunshine, full basement with laundry & full bathroom, fully remodeled kitchen with new gas range, fridge, disposal, microwave and granite counters.



House features:

- Original wood floors on main and upper levels

- Central HVAC (gas heat)

- Washer and dryer in basement

- Fully-fenced front and backyard

- Two easy entrances: front door and rear kitchen entrance



Main level: living/dining room, kitchen, enclosed front stoop, front and rear entrances.

Upper level: 3 bedrooms, full bath, linen/hallway closet.

Basement: Sleeping area, full bath, washer/dryer



Lease terms: 1-year lease. Tenant must maintain renters insurance.



Will consider dogs on a case-by-case basis, 2 maximum. No smoking inside. Tenant responsible for all utilities, all lawn and yard maintenance and snow removal.



$30 application fee per tenant



First month's rent, and security deposit equal to one month' s rent, and $500 damage deposit per dog (if approved), due on signing.