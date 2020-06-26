All apartments in Alexandria
4662 W Braddock Rd
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:30 AM

4662 W Braddock Rd

4662 West Braddock Road · No Longer Available
Location

4662 West Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA 22311
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, neat as a pin, three story, end-unit townhome with enough space for everybody to spread out. Living room with fireplace on main level is the best spot to gather for an evening of games or movie-watching with friends and loved ones. Kitchen is upgraded with granite counters and stainless appliances and is open to dining area for easy entertaining. Enjoy cool mornings or mild evenings on the deck. Two bedrooms and two baths, including spacious master suite, on second level and one large bedroom and full bath on top floor. Close to 1395, bus routes, shopping, entertaining and dining. Two-car garage. No pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4662 W Braddock Rd have any available units?
4662 W Braddock Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 4662 W Braddock Rd have?
Some of 4662 W Braddock Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4662 W Braddock Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4662 W Braddock Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4662 W Braddock Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4662 W Braddock Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 4662 W Braddock Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4662 W Braddock Rd offers parking.
Does 4662 W Braddock Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4662 W Braddock Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4662 W Braddock Rd have a pool?
No, 4662 W Braddock Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4662 W Braddock Rd have accessible units?
No, 4662 W Braddock Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4662 W Braddock Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4662 W Braddock Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4662 W Braddock Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4662 W Braddock Rd has units with air conditioning.
