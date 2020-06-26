4662 W Braddock Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Beautiful, neat as a pin, three story, end-unit townhome with enough space for everybody to spread out. Living room with fireplace on main level is the best spot to gather for an evening of games or movie-watching with friends and loved ones. Kitchen is upgraded with granite counters and stainless appliances and is open to dining area for easy entertaining. Enjoy cool mornings or mild evenings on the deck. Two bedrooms and two baths, including spacious master suite, on second level and one large bedroom and full bath on top floor. Close to 1395, bus routes, shopping, entertaining and dining. Two-car garage. No pets, please.