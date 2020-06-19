459 OLD TOWN COURT

Amenities

Rare pearl in Old Town Alexandria! Newly renovated 3 levels town home with 3 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms and a half bath. Close to everything! Short drive to Crystal City new Amazon site. Walk to King St Metro, Offices, Shopping, Dining and entertainments including Patent Trademark Offices, Whole Foods Market, Movies and more. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Upscale full bathrooms. Spacious and bright living room and dining area. Two bedrooms with two full baths upstairs. Basement one bedroom and one full bath and living room. gated backyard. three levels hardwood floors. New windows and new lights. Come to see this beautiful home! Vacant, show anytime. Please schedule online or text Joy Chen at (240)603-8039 for showing instruction.