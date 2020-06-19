All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

459 OLD TOWN COURT

459 Old Town Court · No Longer Available
Location

459 Old Town Court, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Rare pearl in Old Town Alexandria! Newly renovated 3 levels town home with 3 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms and a half bath. Close to everything! Short drive to Crystal City new Amazon site. Walk to King St Metro, Offices, Shopping, Dining and entertainments including Patent Trademark Offices, Whole Foods Market, Movies and more. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Upscale full bathrooms. Spacious and bright living room and dining area. Two bedrooms with two full baths upstairs. Basement one bedroom and one full bath and living room. gated backyard. three levels hardwood floors. New windows and new lights. Come to see this beautiful home! Vacant, show anytime. Please schedule online or text Joy Chen at (240)603-8039 for showing instruction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

