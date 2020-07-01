4520 KING STREET 601

Amenities

Jon Bass and Renters Warehouse present to you a recently updated 1bed/1bath condo in Alexandria! The ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! The building features secured entry into a beautiful lobby. PUBLIC TRANSPORTAION right in front of the building. The location is seconds from Arlington and public transportation!! The condo features wall to wall HW floors, a beautiful kitchen, a spacious BALCONY off of the dining room, and a huge bedroom with WALL TO WALL WINDOWS! Amazing views and NATURAL light in unit. There is plenty of storage in the unit and also a separate storage room in the building for the unit. Plenty of off street PARKING. Easy access to routes 7, I66, I395, & I495!! Small pets accepted. Call or text Jon at 703-349-9919 to schedule a showing!