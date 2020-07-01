All apartments in Alexandria
4520 KING STREET 601
Last updated May 19 2019 at 1:46 AM

4520 KING STREET 601

4520 King St · No Longer Available
Location

4520 King St, Alexandria, VA 22302
Boiling Brook

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
lobby
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
lobby
pet friendly
Jon Bass and Renters Warehouse present to you a recently updated 1bed/1bath condo in Alexandria! The ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! The building features secured entry into a beautiful lobby. PUBLIC TRANSPORTAION right in front of the building. The location is seconds from Arlington and public transportation!! The condo features wall to wall HW floors, a beautiful kitchen, a spacious BALCONY off of the dining room, and a huge bedroom with WALL TO WALL WINDOWS! Amazing views and NATURAL light in unit. There is plenty of storage in the unit and also a separate storage room in the building for the unit. Plenty of off street PARKING. Easy access to routes 7, I66, I395, & I495!! Small pets accepted. Call or text Jon at 703-349-9919 to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 KING STREET 601 have any available units?
4520 KING STREET 601 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 4520 KING STREET 601 have?
Some of 4520 KING STREET 601's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 KING STREET 601 currently offering any rent specials?
4520 KING STREET 601 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 KING STREET 601 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4520 KING STREET 601 is pet friendly.
Does 4520 KING STREET 601 offer parking?
Yes, 4520 KING STREET 601 offers parking.
Does 4520 KING STREET 601 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 KING STREET 601 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 KING STREET 601 have a pool?
No, 4520 KING STREET 601 does not have a pool.
Does 4520 KING STREET 601 have accessible units?
No, 4520 KING STREET 601 does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 KING STREET 601 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4520 KING STREET 601 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4520 KING STREET 601 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4520 KING STREET 601 does not have units with air conditioning.

