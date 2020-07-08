All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

447 NOTTOWAY WALK

447 Nottoway Walk · No Longer Available
Location

447 Nottoway Walk, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful modern end-unit towhome in desirable neighborhood with close proximity to Van Dorn Metro Station. Waling distance to restaurants, shopping and park. Large windows and open floorplan provide this home with an ample amount natural sunlight on every level. Stainless steel appliances, kitchen with island/breakfast bar and granite countertops. Entry level has a den/office or bedrooms. The top floor has a two sided fireplace so enjoy the chilling evening on the rooftop terrace and stay warm with the gas FB. Great for entertaining year round. Two car garage and plenty of street parking available for guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 NOTTOWAY WALK have any available units?
447 NOTTOWAY WALK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 447 NOTTOWAY WALK have?
Some of 447 NOTTOWAY WALK's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 447 NOTTOWAY WALK currently offering any rent specials?
447 NOTTOWAY WALK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 NOTTOWAY WALK pet-friendly?
No, 447 NOTTOWAY WALK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 447 NOTTOWAY WALK offer parking?
Yes, 447 NOTTOWAY WALK offers parking.
Does 447 NOTTOWAY WALK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 447 NOTTOWAY WALK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 NOTTOWAY WALK have a pool?
No, 447 NOTTOWAY WALK does not have a pool.
Does 447 NOTTOWAY WALK have accessible units?
No, 447 NOTTOWAY WALK does not have accessible units.
Does 447 NOTTOWAY WALK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 447 NOTTOWAY WALK has units with dishwashers.
Does 447 NOTTOWAY WALK have units with air conditioning?
No, 447 NOTTOWAY WALK does not have units with air conditioning.

