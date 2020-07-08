447 NOTTOWAY WALK

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful modern end-unit towhome in desirable neighborhood with close proximity to Van Dorn Metro Station. Waling distance to restaurants, shopping and park. Large windows and open floorplan provide this home with an ample amount natural sunlight on every level. Stainless steel appliances, kitchen with island/breakfast bar and granite countertops. Entry level has a den/office or bedrooms. The top floor has a two sided fireplace so enjoy the chilling evening on the rooftop terrace and stay warm with the gas FB. Great for entertaining year round. Two car garage and plenty of street parking available for guests.