424 W GLEBE RD
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

424 W GLEBE RD

424 West Glebe Road · No Longer Available
Location

424 West Glebe Road, Alexandria, VA 22305
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*STYLISH & RENOVATED* 3 BR/3.5 BA End unit townhome in Alexandria City - *STYLISH & RENOVATED* 3 BR/3.5 BA End unit townhome on 3 finished levels in Alexandria City! Light & Bright! This townhouse features an open floor plan; kitchen w/granite counters, custom cabinets & stainless steel appliances*Hardwood floors & crown molding throughout main level*French doors lead to a private fenced-in brick patio*2 master BRs w/ en suite bathrooms*Private off street parking*Lots of storage! Just moments to parks, trails, & shopping! Easy access to 395, Rt1 & 66

*AVAILABLE NOW!*

This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.*Please contact Brian Chevalier for details on viewing & applying for this home.*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935

(RLNE4988178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 W GLEBE RD have any available units?
424 W GLEBE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 424 W GLEBE RD have?
Some of 424 W GLEBE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 W GLEBE RD currently offering any rent specials?
424 W GLEBE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 W GLEBE RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 W GLEBE RD is pet friendly.
Does 424 W GLEBE RD offer parking?
Yes, 424 W GLEBE RD offers parking.
Does 424 W GLEBE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 W GLEBE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 W GLEBE RD have a pool?
No, 424 W GLEBE RD does not have a pool.
Does 424 W GLEBE RD have accessible units?
No, 424 W GLEBE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 424 W GLEBE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 W GLEBE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 W GLEBE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 424 W GLEBE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
