424 W GLEBE RD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*STYLISH & RENOVATED* 3 BR/3.5 BA End unit townhome in Alexandria City - *STYLISH & RENOVATED* 3 BR/3.5 BA End unit townhome on 3 finished levels in Alexandria City! Light & Bright! This townhouse features an open floor plan; kitchen w/granite counters, custom cabinets & stainless steel appliances*Hardwood floors & crown molding throughout main level*French doors lead to a private fenced-in brick patio*2 master BRs w/ en suite bathrooms*Private off street parking*Lots of storage! Just moments to parks, trails, & shopping! Easy access to 395, Rt1 & 66



*AVAILABLE NOW!*



This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.*Please contact Brian Chevalier for details on viewing & applying for this home.*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935



(RLNE4988178)