---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ffc64a507f ---- Three Level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms and Full Bath Located on Upper Level. Kitchen has Granite Counters and Back Splash. Walkout Basement, Beautifully Landscaped Deep Front and Backyards. Off Street Parking. Walk to Metro, Shopping, Restaurants and Whatever else you need. Schedule a Showing Now! Washer/Dryer In Unit