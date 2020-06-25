All apartments in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA
407 Russell Road
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

407 Russell Road

407 Russell Road · No Longer Available
Location

407 Russell Road, Alexandria, VA 22301
Rosemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
guest suite
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
guest suite
BEAUTIFUL ALEXANDRIA (ROSEMENT) HOME! - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in sought after Rosemont. Separate guest suite or office on lower level, huge lower level recreation room opening onto rear yard. Kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, formal living/dining, large rooms, plenty of storage. Family room with fireplace and lower level with 2nd fireplace. Walk to Old Town, Del Ray and King Street Metro. Beautiful garden and multi level deck. Carport, shed. This home has so much to offer! Don't miss out!

(RLNE4251523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Russell Road have any available units?
407 Russell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 407 Russell Road have?
Some of 407 Russell Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Russell Road currently offering any rent specials?
407 Russell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Russell Road pet-friendly?
No, 407 Russell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 407 Russell Road offer parking?
Yes, 407 Russell Road offers parking.
Does 407 Russell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Russell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Russell Road have a pool?
No, 407 Russell Road does not have a pool.
Does 407 Russell Road have accessible units?
No, 407 Russell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Russell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 Russell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Russell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 Russell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
