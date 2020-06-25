407 Russell Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking guest suite

BEAUTIFUL ALEXANDRIA (ROSEMENT) HOME! - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in sought after Rosemont. Separate guest suite or office on lower level, huge lower level recreation room opening onto rear yard. Kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, formal living/dining, large rooms, plenty of storage. Family room with fireplace and lower level with 2nd fireplace. Walk to Old Town, Del Ray and King Street Metro. Beautiful garden and multi level deck. Carport, shed. This home has so much to offer! Don't miss out!



