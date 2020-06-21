3803 Charles Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Stately Upgraded Townhouse 2 miles to Crystal City Metro!! - Stately Upgraded Townhouse in prime close in location. Just 2 miles to Crystal City Metro. 2 stoplights to Washington DC. 1 mile to Potomac Yard & Amazon's new Headquarters. Nearly 2,000 sq. ft. of living on 3 levels. Bright & airy with modern open floor plan and 9' ceilings. Eat in updated kitchen with granite countertops and all new stainless steel appliances - overlooks sitting / dining area with gas fireplace. All bedrooms on the upper level. Master suite with vaulted ceilings & luxury master bath with oversized tub & separate shower. Fully finished lower level with rec. room, and newly upgraded full bath. Spacious rear stone patio - fully fenced. 1 car attached garage. New washer & dryer. Off street driveway.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4622340)