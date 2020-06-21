All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 3803 Charles Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
3803 Charles Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3803 Charles Avenue

3803 Charles Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3803 Charles Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22305

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Stately Upgraded Townhouse 2 miles to Crystal City Metro!! - Stately Upgraded Townhouse in prime close in location. Just 2 miles to Crystal City Metro. 2 stoplights to Washington DC. 1 mile to Potomac Yard & Amazon's new Headquarters. Nearly 2,000 sq. ft. of living on 3 levels. Bright & airy with modern open floor plan and 9' ceilings. Eat in updated kitchen with granite countertops and all new stainless steel appliances - overlooks sitting / dining area with gas fireplace. All bedrooms on the upper level. Master suite with vaulted ceilings & luxury master bath with oversized tub & separate shower. Fully finished lower level with rec. room, and newly upgraded full bath. Spacious rear stone patio - fully fenced. 1 car attached garage. New washer & dryer. Off street driveway.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4622340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3803 Charles Avenue have any available units?
3803 Charles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 3803 Charles Avenue have?
Some of 3803 Charles Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3803 Charles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3803 Charles Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 Charles Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3803 Charles Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3803 Charles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3803 Charles Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3803 Charles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3803 Charles Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 Charles Avenue have a pool?
No, 3803 Charles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3803 Charles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3803 Charles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 Charles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3803 Charles Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gardens at Del Ray II
6 E Cliff Street
Alexandria, VA 08876
New Brookside Apartments
601 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive
Alexandria, VA 22310
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22314
Gables Old Town North
525 Montgomery Street
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University