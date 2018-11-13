3736 HOLMES LANE

Amenities

WOW! Beautiful END UNIT 2-Level Townhouse ,2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom w/ OPEN Living and Dining area w/ built in shelving*** Gorgeous CONTEMPORARY White Kitchen with STAINLESS STEEL Appliances, Gas Stove w/ DOUBLE OVEN, Granite Counters*** Washer and Dryer conveniently located on Bedroom level***Large Windows let it in an Abundance of NATURAL LIGHT throughout the home***WATER, GAS & TRASH INCLUDED in RENT!***Ample parking, Community POOL and tennis nearby***BIKE STORAGE, too!*** Walking distance to Bus Stops and Charles Barrett Community Recreation Center*** Minutes to all the Shops and Restaurants at Shirlington! GREAT COMMUTING LOCATION! *** Minutes to Arlington, the Pentagon, Washington DC & Old Town Alexandria !! Pets welcome, (1 per unit allowed by the COA.) MUST SEE this Beautiful ParkFairfax End Unit today!!