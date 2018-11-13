All apartments in Alexandria
3736 HOLMES LANE
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

3736 HOLMES LANE

3736 Holmes Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3736 Holmes Lane, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bike storage
tennis court
WOW! Beautiful END UNIT 2-Level Townhouse ,2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom w/ OPEN Living and Dining area w/ built in shelving*** Gorgeous CONTEMPORARY White Kitchen with STAINLESS STEEL Appliances, Gas Stove w/ DOUBLE OVEN, Granite Counters*** Washer and Dryer conveniently located on Bedroom level***Large Windows let it in an Abundance of NATURAL LIGHT throughout the home***WATER, GAS & TRASH INCLUDED in RENT!***Ample parking, Community POOL and tennis nearby***BIKE STORAGE, too!*** Walking distance to Bus Stops and Charles Barrett Community Recreation Center*** Minutes to all the Shops and Restaurants at Shirlington! GREAT COMMUTING LOCATION! *** Minutes to Arlington, the Pentagon, Washington DC & Old Town Alexandria !! Pets welcome, (1 per unit allowed by the COA.) MUST SEE this Beautiful ParkFairfax End Unit today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3736 HOLMES LANE have any available units?
3736 HOLMES LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3736 HOLMES LANE have?
Some of 3736 HOLMES LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3736 HOLMES LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3736 HOLMES LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3736 HOLMES LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3736 HOLMES LANE is pet friendly.
Does 3736 HOLMES LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3736 HOLMES LANE offers parking.
Does 3736 HOLMES LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3736 HOLMES LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3736 HOLMES LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3736 HOLMES LANE has a pool.
Does 3736 HOLMES LANE have accessible units?
No, 3736 HOLMES LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3736 HOLMES LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3736 HOLMES LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3736 HOLMES LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3736 HOLMES LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

