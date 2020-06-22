3726 HOLMES LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Unique unit only 1 shared wall. Stunning 1 bed, 1 bath condo located in the amazing Parkfairfax community in Alexandria! Meal prepping just got easier in the updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and 42 inch cabinets. Open living room and dining room area is perfect for entertaining and filled with natural light. All hardwood and tile floors throughout. Relaxing master bedroom with a large closet. Full bath with ceramic tile. Washer and dryer in unit! Amazing location. Ample street parking, multiple commuter options nearby, and seconds away from Shirlington!