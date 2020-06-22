All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 3726 HOLMES LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
3726 HOLMES LANE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

3726 HOLMES LANE

3726 Holmes Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3726 Holmes Lane, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unique unit only 1 shared wall. Stunning 1 bed, 1 bath condo located in the amazing Parkfairfax community in Alexandria! Meal prepping just got easier in the updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and 42 inch cabinets. Open living room and dining room area is perfect for entertaining and filled with natural light. All hardwood and tile floors throughout. Relaxing master bedroom with a large closet. Full bath with ceramic tile. Washer and dryer in unit! Amazing location. Ample street parking, multiple commuter options nearby, and seconds away from Shirlington!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3726 HOLMES LANE have any available units?
3726 HOLMES LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 3726 HOLMES LANE have?
Some of 3726 HOLMES LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3726 HOLMES LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3726 HOLMES LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3726 HOLMES LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3726 HOLMES LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3726 HOLMES LANE offer parking?
No, 3726 HOLMES LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3726 HOLMES LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3726 HOLMES LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3726 HOLMES LANE have a pool?
No, 3726 HOLMES LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3726 HOLMES LANE have accessible units?
No, 3726 HOLMES LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3726 HOLMES LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3726 HOLMES LANE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22305
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln
Alexandria, VA 22315
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane
Alexandria, VA 22314
Avalon Potomac Yard
731 Seaton Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave
Alexandria, VA 22303
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard
Alexandria, VA 22301
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University