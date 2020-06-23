354 North Saint Asaph Street, Alexandria, VA 22314 Old Town
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
HEART of Old Town Alexandria! Three blocks to the heart of King Street. Five blocks to the Potomac River waterfront and its parks. Hidden gem of the home is the attic - approximately 400sf not included in the listed sf. Approximately 250sf finished and 150sf rough finish for storage. Latest owner used it for an office and prior owner used for bedroom with its three built in twin beds! Two metro stations within walking distance. Several main bus route stops within a block (ride the 11Y express!). Pet friendly community. Unassigned off-street parking. Freshly painted. Beat the Amazon rent bump and lock it in now!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 354 N. Saint Asaph St. have any available units?
354 N. Saint Asaph St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 354 N. Saint Asaph St. have?
Some of 354 N. Saint Asaph St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 354 N. Saint Asaph St. currently offering any rent specials?
354 N. Saint Asaph St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 354 N. Saint Asaph St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 354 N. Saint Asaph St. is pet friendly.
Does 354 N. Saint Asaph St. offer parking?
Yes, 354 N. Saint Asaph St. does offer parking.
Does 354 N. Saint Asaph St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 354 N. Saint Asaph St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 354 N. Saint Asaph St. have a pool?
No, 354 N. Saint Asaph St. does not have a pool.
Does 354 N. Saint Asaph St. have accessible units?
No, 354 N. Saint Asaph St. does not have accessible units.
Does 354 N. Saint Asaph St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 354 N. Saint Asaph St. has units with dishwashers.