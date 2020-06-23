354 N. Saint Asaph St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

HEART of Old Town Alexandria! Three blocks to the heart of King Street. Five blocks to the Potomac River waterfront and its parks. Hidden gem of the home is the attic - approximately 400sf not included in the listed sf. Approximately 250sf finished and 150sf rough finish for storage. Latest owner used it for an office and prior owner used for bedroom with its three built in twin beds! Two metro stations within walking distance. Several main bus route stops within a block (ride the 11Y express!). Pet friendly community. Unassigned off-street parking. Freshly painted. Beat the Amazon rent bump and lock it in now!!!