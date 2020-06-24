3522 GUNSTON RD

Amenities

Charming 2BR Lincoln end-unit in highly sought-after Parkfairfax*Light and bright throughout*Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, replacement cabinets, upgraded appliances, under cabinet lighting*All new windows*Freshly painted*Full-sized stacked washer/dryer*Two closets in each bedroom*Closet and storage space galore with built-in space saver organizers*Ground floor entrance with secluded, fenced brick patio backing to trees*Gas and water included in rent*Community pool, tennis, fitness center*Excellent location close to major routes, transportation, shopping, Pentagon, airport, DC and more