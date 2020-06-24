All apartments in Alexandria
3522 GUNSTON RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3522 GUNSTON RD

3522 Gunston Road · No Longer Available
Location

3522 Gunston Road, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Charming 2BR Lincoln end-unit in highly sought-after Parkfairfax*Light and bright throughout*Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, replacement cabinets, upgraded appliances, under cabinet lighting*All new windows*Freshly painted*Full-sized stacked washer/dryer*Two closets in each bedroom*Closet and storage space galore with built-in space saver organizers*Ground floor entrance with secluded, fenced brick patio backing to trees*Gas and water included in rent*Community pool, tennis, fitness center*Excellent location close to major routes, transportation, shopping, Pentagon, airport, DC and more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3522 GUNSTON RD have any available units?
3522 GUNSTON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 3522 GUNSTON RD have?
Some of 3522 GUNSTON RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3522 GUNSTON RD currently offering any rent specials?
3522 GUNSTON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 GUNSTON RD pet-friendly?
No, 3522 GUNSTON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3522 GUNSTON RD offer parking?
Yes, 3522 GUNSTON RD offers parking.
Does 3522 GUNSTON RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3522 GUNSTON RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 GUNSTON RD have a pool?
Yes, 3522 GUNSTON RD has a pool.
Does 3522 GUNSTON RD have accessible units?
No, 3522 GUNSTON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 GUNSTON RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3522 GUNSTON RD has units with dishwashers.
