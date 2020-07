Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated media room range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

Bright and renovated! Freshly painted. Renovated kitchen. Lustrous hardwood parquet floors. Lots of storage and just the best parkland views. This sunny, large upper 1 bedroom Monroe should be on your list. Stacked washer/dryer in unit. Quiet and private location. Just a short stroll to the foot bridge to Shirlington.Shops, theaters and restaurants await. Dash bus to Pentagon. Pet considered case by case w/ deposit.