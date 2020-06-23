3403 VALLEY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub tennis court

AVAILABLE APRIL 22nd. Rare Bay-Front Madison model for rent. Renovated white kitchen with lovely tile work and butcher block counter tops and pantry storage. Nice details and a sun lit end-unit location. The spa bath is expanded and features a spa shower, heated towel rack custom tile work, heated floors and a large vanity with marble top. 4 lighted ceiling fans. Handsome hardwood parquet floors and additional storage under the window seat in the bay. Close to pools, tennis courts and the dash bus stop. Short stroll to the the footbridge to Shirlington. Gas and water included in the rent. Owner states there are 972 sq. ft. Owner will allow 1 dog or 1 cat with $500 refundable deposit.