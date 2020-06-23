All apartments in Alexandria
3403 VALLEY DRIVE
Last updated May 4 2020 at 5:44 AM

3403 VALLEY DRIVE

3403 Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3403 Valley Drive, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
tennis court
AVAILABLE APRIL 22nd. Rare Bay-Front Madison model for rent. Renovated white kitchen with lovely tile work and butcher block counter tops and pantry storage. Nice details and a sun lit end-unit location. The spa bath is expanded and features a spa shower, heated towel rack custom tile work, heated floors and a large vanity with marble top. 4 lighted ceiling fans. Handsome hardwood parquet floors and additional storage under the window seat in the bay. Close to pools, tennis courts and the dash bus stop. Short stroll to the the footbridge to Shirlington. Gas and water included in the rent. Owner states there are 972 sq. ft. Owner will allow 1 dog or 1 cat with $500 refundable deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3403 VALLEY DRIVE have any available units?
3403 VALLEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 3403 VALLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 3403 VALLEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3403 VALLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3403 VALLEY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3403 VALLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3403 VALLEY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3403 VALLEY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3403 VALLEY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3403 VALLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3403 VALLEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3403 VALLEY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3403 VALLEY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3403 VALLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3403 VALLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3403 VALLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3403 VALLEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
