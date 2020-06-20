All apartments in Alexandria
3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE
Last updated January 7 2020 at 10:06 AM

3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE

3311 Wyndham Cr · No Longer Available
Location

3311 Wyndham Cr, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
1 BR/1BA condo in gated community. Updated unit with granite counters, natural lighting & hard wood floors. Full bathroom features new granite, cabinet & fixtures. Patio and additional storage. Walk in closet in bedroom & washer and dryer in unit. Rare 1 deep garaged parking + visitor pass! Wall mounted TV stays in unit! Close to 395/495/95 & more. Available 2/5/20. pets case by case basis, only one utility to pay (electric)! Pool, fitness center 24/7, sauna, free shuttle service and clubhouse !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have any available units?
3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have?
Some of 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
