3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE

Amenities
1 BR/1BA condo in gated community. Updated unit with granite counters, natural lighting & hard wood floors. Full bathroom features new granite, cabinet & fixtures. Patio and additional storage. Walk in closet in bedroom & washer and dryer in unit. Rare 1 deep garaged parking + visitor pass! Wall mounted TV stays in unit! Close to 395/495/95 & more. Available 2/5/20. pets case by case basis, only one utility to pay (electric)! Pool, fitness center 24/7, sauna, free shuttle service and clubhouse !!