3311 WYNDHAM CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna

1 BR/1BA condo in gated community. Updated unit with granite counters, natural lighting & hard wood floors. Full bathroom features new granite, cabinet & fixtures. Patio and additional storage. Walk in closet in bedroom & washer and dryer in unit. Rare 1 deep garaged parking + visitor pass! Wall mounted TV stays in unit! Close to 395/495/95 & more. Available 2/5/20. pets case by case basis, only one utility to pay (electric)! Pool, fitness center 24/7, sauna, free shuttle service and clubhouse !!