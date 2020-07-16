3230 VALLEY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

One of a kind! Two units combined into one large condo in desirable Parkfairfax. New stainless steel kitchen appliances and a new washer/dryer were installed in February 2019. Rear patio surrounded by trees and greenery - this end unit is a private getaway. Master bedroom with ample windows and natural light, looks over private backyard. The bonus space on the first floor has built-ins and plenty of room for two desks. Master closet features customizable IKEA walk-through closet, bedroom two has a cavernous walk-in closet, and there are five additional storage closets throughout the condo. There is also a secure storage unit assigned to the condo steps away from the front door. The stairs to second floor feature a mobility chair, which can be very helpful to help get heavy items up the stairs. Parkfairfax is just minutes away from: Shirlington, Fairlington, Del Rey, Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City, Pentagon City, Arlington, and Downtown DC. Tenant pays electricity and cable/internet. Gas, water/sewer, and trash removal are included in the condo dues which the landlord pays. Monthly professional cleaning paid for by landlord. Parking in Parkfairfax is open and ample. To access the Parkfairfax amenities there is a one time $15 fee for each access card.