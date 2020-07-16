All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 3230 VALLEY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
3230 VALLEY DRIVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

3230 VALLEY DRIVE

3230 Valley Drive · (571) 386-1075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3230 Valley Drive, Alexandria, VA 22302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
One of a kind! Two units combined into one large condo in desirable Parkfairfax. New stainless steel kitchen appliances and a new washer/dryer were installed in February 2019. Rear patio surrounded by trees and greenery - this end unit is a private getaway. Master bedroom with ample windows and natural light, looks over private backyard. The bonus space on the first floor has built-ins and plenty of room for two desks. Master closet features customizable IKEA walk-through closet, bedroom two has a cavernous walk-in closet, and there are five additional storage closets throughout the condo. There is also a secure storage unit assigned to the condo steps away from the front door. The stairs to second floor feature a mobility chair, which can be very helpful to help get heavy items up the stairs. Parkfairfax is just minutes away from: Shirlington, Fairlington, Del Rey, Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City, Pentagon City, Arlington, and Downtown DC. Tenant pays electricity and cable/internet. Gas, water/sewer, and trash removal are included in the condo dues which the landlord pays. Monthly professional cleaning paid for by landlord. Parking in Parkfairfax is open and ample. To access the Parkfairfax amenities there is a one time $15 fee for each access card.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3230 VALLEY DRIVE have any available units?
3230 VALLEY DRIVE has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3230 VALLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 3230 VALLEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3230 VALLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3230 VALLEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230 VALLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3230 VALLEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3230 VALLEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3230 VALLEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3230 VALLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3230 VALLEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230 VALLEY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3230 VALLEY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3230 VALLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3230 VALLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3230 VALLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3230 VALLEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3230 VALLEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3230 VALLEY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3230 VALLEY DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln
Alexandria, VA 22309
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way
Alexandria, VA 22303
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity