3132 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

3132 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE

3132 Martha Custis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3132 Martha Custis Drive, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Available July 15, 2020 ** Lovely 2 level 2 bedroom Washington model with 930 sq/ft of living space ** Great for entertaining ** Traditional white kitchen with gas range ** In-unit washer/dryer ** Nice patio area ** Walk to Shirlington, DASH Bus to Metro, pools, tennis courts ** Good parking available for this unit in Parkfairfax. ** Thank you for being COVID-19 friendly! ** Please leave SHOES outside ** Please bring HAND SANITIZER ** Apply before entering ** Please bring & wear FACE-COVERING (mask, scarf, bandana) ** Please submit ALL applications to PPMNVA.comm **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3132 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have any available units?
3132 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3132 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have?
Some of 3132 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3132 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3132 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3132 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3132 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3132 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3132 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3132 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3132 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3132 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3132 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3132 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3132 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3132 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3132 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3132 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3132 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

