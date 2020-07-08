3132 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Available July 15, 2020 ** Lovely 2 level 2 bedroom Washington model with 930 sq/ft of living space ** Great for entertaining ** Traditional white kitchen with gas range ** In-unit washer/dryer ** Nice patio area ** Walk to Shirlington, DASH Bus to Metro, pools, tennis courts ** Good parking available for this unit in Parkfairfax. ** Thank you for being COVID-19 friendly! ** Please leave SHOES outside ** Please bring HAND SANITIZER ** Apply before entering ** Please bring & wear FACE-COVERING (mask, scarf, bandana) ** Please submit ALL applications to PPMNVA.comm **