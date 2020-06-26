All apartments in Alexandria
2947 S Dinwiddie St
2947 S Dinwiddie St

2947 South Dinwiddie Street
Location

2947 South Dinwiddie Street, Alexandria, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Available 08/01/19 Historic End Unit Townhouse Fairlington Village - Property Id: 125719

Beautiful Historic End Unit Brick Townhome in the Fairlington Villages of Arlington/Alexandria.Clarendon II Model. Built in 1944. Newly Renovated 2 Bathrooms & Kitchen. Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove & Microwave. Brand New HVAC, Finished Basement, Washer & Dryer, Hardwood floors Throughout. Carpet in Basement and on stairs. Balcony attached to Kitchen/Dining. Attic for Storage.

Condo Association, Pool Access, Tennis Courts, Parking on streets. Trash & Recycle! 32" TV mounted to wall in Guest room. Patio Table /Chairs and umbrella. Storage above toilet in both bathrooms stay/convey with the home for use. Rent Includes Condo Fees Electric and Water! PLUS CLEANING SERVICE ONCE A MONTH, FOR FIRST YEAR OF LEASE!! Pentagon, Ft Myer, Wash Navy Yard 5-10 minutes away. Ft Belvoir, Quantico 20-30 minutes away. Pet Friendly
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125719
Property Id 125719

(RLNE4926320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2947 S Dinwiddie St have any available units?
2947 S Dinwiddie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 2947 S Dinwiddie St have?
Some of 2947 S Dinwiddie St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2947 S Dinwiddie St currently offering any rent specials?
2947 S Dinwiddie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2947 S Dinwiddie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2947 S Dinwiddie St is pet friendly.
Does 2947 S Dinwiddie St offer parking?
No, 2947 S Dinwiddie St does not offer parking.
Does 2947 S Dinwiddie St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2947 S Dinwiddie St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2947 S Dinwiddie St have a pool?
Yes, 2947 S Dinwiddie St has a pool.
Does 2947 S Dinwiddie St have accessible units?
No, 2947 S Dinwiddie St does not have accessible units.
Does 2947 S Dinwiddie St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2947 S Dinwiddie St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2947 S Dinwiddie St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2947 S Dinwiddie St has units with air conditioning.
