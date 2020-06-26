2947 S Dinwiddie St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Available 08/01/19 Historic End Unit Townhouse Fairlington Village - Property Id: 125719



Beautiful Historic End Unit Brick Townhome in the Fairlington Villages of Arlington/Alexandria.Clarendon II Model. Built in 1944. Newly Renovated 2 Bathrooms & Kitchen. Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove & Microwave. Brand New HVAC, Finished Basement, Washer & Dryer, Hardwood floors Throughout. Carpet in Basement and on stairs. Balcony attached to Kitchen/Dining. Attic for Storage.



Condo Association, Pool Access, Tennis Courts, Parking on streets. Trash & Recycle! 32" TV mounted to wall in Guest room. Patio Table /Chairs and umbrella. Storage above toilet in both bathrooms stay/convey with the home for use. Rent Includes Condo Fees Electric and Water! PLUS CLEANING SERVICE ONCE A MONTH, FOR FIRST YEAR OF LEASE!! Pentagon, Ft Myer, Wash Navy Yard 5-10 minutes away. Ft Belvoir, Quantico 20-30 minutes away. Pet Friendly

