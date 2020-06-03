All apartments in Alexandria
2718 FRANKLIN COURT
2718 FRANKLIN COURT

2718 Franklin Court · No Longer Available
Location

2718 Franklin Court, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
CONVENIENCE! 1/2 block from TC Williams HS. Three blocks to SAFEWAY. Episcopal HS very close, too. Two assigned parking spaces, 12 & 48. Four bedrooms, three full baths, one powder room. Hardwood floors on main level. TREX deck off the kitchen, sized to hold a grill. 14 X 11 stone patio in fully fenced back yard. Brick front and back for privacy. 3.5 miles to the Pentagon. Seven miles to downtown DC. Three miles to downtown Alexandria. Fourteen miles to Fort Belvoir. QUALIFYING INCOME is $91,800. Two adults may contribute. One family is acceptable. Multiple families do not qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2718 FRANKLIN COURT have any available units?
2718 FRANKLIN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 2718 FRANKLIN COURT have?
Some of 2718 FRANKLIN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2718 FRANKLIN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2718 FRANKLIN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 FRANKLIN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2718 FRANKLIN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 2718 FRANKLIN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2718 FRANKLIN COURT offers parking.
Does 2718 FRANKLIN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2718 FRANKLIN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 FRANKLIN COURT have a pool?
No, 2718 FRANKLIN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2718 FRANKLIN COURT have accessible units?
No, 2718 FRANKLIN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 FRANKLIN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2718 FRANKLIN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2718 FRANKLIN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2718 FRANKLIN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
