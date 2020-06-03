2718 FRANKLIN COURT

Amenities

CONVENIENCE! 1/2 block from TC Williams HS. Three blocks to SAFEWAY. Episcopal HS very close, too. Two assigned parking spaces, 12 & 48. Four bedrooms, three full baths, one powder room. Hardwood floors on main level. TREX deck off the kitchen, sized to hold a grill. 14 X 11 stone patio in fully fenced back yard. Brick front and back for privacy. 3.5 miles to the Pentagon. Seven miles to downtown DC. Three miles to downtown Alexandria. Fourteen miles to Fort Belvoir. QUALIFYING INCOME is $91,800. Two adults may contribute. One family is acceptable. Multiple families do not qualify.