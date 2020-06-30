236 Evans Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

Amazingly Priced 2 Bedroom Town Home in Alexandria - Low priced home in Lynnhaven for rent!! 2br 1ba town home in Lynhaven. Great front porch for relaxing. Separate living room and dining room area. Newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen with all new stainless-steel appliances. New counter-tops, flooring and light fixture in kitchen. New shower surround, flooring, vanity and fixtures. New carpet on the upper level. Newly refinished hardwood floors. Fresh new paint throughout. Close to Potomac Yards where you will find Target, groceries, movie theaters and much more. Easy access to Rt 1 and DC. Available NOW!!!!. Call Property Specialists for a showing at 703-525-7010.



Schools: Cora Kelly Magnet Elementary, George Washington Middle School, and T.C. Williams High School



Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $88,000/ year.

Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.



Fees:

Rent: $2195

Security Deposit: $2195 (due at time of submitting application)

Date Available: NOW



Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities (electric, gas, water, trash).



To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.



Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.



Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.



(RLNE5276539)