All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 236 Evans Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
236 Evans Lane
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

236 Evans Lane

236 Evans Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

236 Evans Lane, Alexandria, VA 22305
Arlandria

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Amazingly Priced 2 Bedroom Town Home in Alexandria - Low priced home in Lynnhaven for rent!! 2br 1ba town home in Lynhaven. Great front porch for relaxing. Separate living room and dining room area. Newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen with all new stainless-steel appliances. New counter-tops, flooring and light fixture in kitchen. New shower surround, flooring, vanity and fixtures. New carpet on the upper level. Newly refinished hardwood floors. Fresh new paint throughout. Close to Potomac Yards where you will find Target, groceries, movie theaters and much more. Easy access to Rt 1 and DC. Available NOW!!!!. Call Property Specialists for a showing at 703-525-7010.

Schools: Cora Kelly Magnet Elementary, George Washington Middle School, and T.C. Williams High School

Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $88,000/ year.
Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Fees:
Rent: $2195
Security Deposit: $2195 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: NOW

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities (electric, gas, water, trash).

To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.

Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

(RLNE5276539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 Evans Lane have any available units?
236 Evans Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 236 Evans Lane have?
Some of 236 Evans Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 Evans Lane currently offering any rent specials?
236 Evans Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 Evans Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 236 Evans Lane is pet friendly.
Does 236 Evans Lane offer parking?
No, 236 Evans Lane does not offer parking.
Does 236 Evans Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 Evans Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 Evans Lane have a pool?
No, 236 Evans Lane does not have a pool.
Does 236 Evans Lane have accessible units?
No, 236 Evans Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 236 Evans Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 Evans Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 236 Evans Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 Evans Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
New Brookside Apartments
601 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave
Alexandria, VA 22303
e-lofts
4501 Ford Ave
Alexandria, VA 22302
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University