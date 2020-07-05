225 Century Pl.

Amenities
Looking to sublease a spacious one bedroom one bathroom apartment from October 2018 to August 2019. The apartment has a lot of natural light. In addition, the sun room could be utilized as a second bedroom which could fit a full size bed.
Renters are responsible for all utilities.
Features:
Pet friendly
Free shuttle to and from Van Dorn metro station
Swimming pool
24 Hour fitness center
Contemporary kitchens with new appliances
Walk-in closet
Cozy sunroom
Wood-burning fireplaces
Ceiling fans for coolness and energy efficiency
Storage space on balcony
Washer and dryer in every home
Monitored alarm systems
Individually controlled heating and air conditioning