225 Century Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking to sublease a spacious one bedroom one bathroom apartment from October 2018 to August 2019. The apartment has a lot of natural light. In addition, the sun room could be utilized as a second bedroom which could fit a full size bed.



Renters are responsible for all utilities.



