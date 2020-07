Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Here's a chance to live in a well kept newer great condo, on two levels located near the soon to be built Metro Station, and Virginia Tech campus. One garage parking space and one driveway space behind the garage. Open floor plan on first floor, granite and stainless finishes. Gas cooking, heating and hot water. Within about a mile of DCA and the DCA Metro stop. Across the street from bus stop. Huge master bath. Lots of space in great condition. NOTE REDUCTION IN PRICE