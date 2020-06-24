All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:58 PM

2205 RICHMOND HIGHWAY

2205 Richmond Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22301
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
**TOUR VIRTUALLY - https://youtu.be/UA45UsxC4_Q *** * Available for move-in the first week of June! Fantastic opportunity to live in Potomac Yard which offers modern upgrades, open floor plan, and a 1 car gar, with a master ensuite that includes 2 large walk in closets, a private balcony and double vanity! Walk to Del Ray or Crystal City- very walkable neighborhood, or take your bike out on the walking paths that stem all the way to the scenic trails of the George Washington Parkway! About 1 mile to Braddock Road Metro & Metro Bus stop just steps from your front door! This 2 level town home has it all. Built in 2013. Tenant occupied, so due to COVID-19 landlord requires touring virtually .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have any available units?
2205 RICHMOND HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have?
Some of 2205 RICHMOND HIGHWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 RICHMOND HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
2205 RICHMOND HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 RICHMOND HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 2205 RICHMOND HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 2205 RICHMOND HIGHWAY offer parking?
No, 2205 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not offer parking.
Does 2205 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2205 RICHMOND HIGHWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 2205 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 2205 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 2205 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 RICHMOND HIGHWAY has units with dishwashers.
