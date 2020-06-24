2205 RICHMOND HIGHWAY

Amenities

**TOUR VIRTUALLY - https://youtu.be/UA45UsxC4_Q *** * Available for move-in the first week of June! Fantastic opportunity to live in Potomac Yard which offers modern upgrades, open floor plan, and a 1 car gar, with a master ensuite that includes 2 large walk in closets, a private balcony and double vanity! Walk to Del Ray or Crystal City- very walkable neighborhood, or take your bike out on the walking paths that stem all the way to the scenic trails of the George Washington Parkway! About 1 mile to Braddock Road Metro & Metro Bus stop just steps from your front door! This 2 level town home has it all. Built in 2013. Tenant occupied, so due to COVID-19 landlord requires touring virtually .